(Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.)
25 Years Ago, October 2, 1996
An affidavit for a search warrant has recently been served to James Harleston Linden, for information related to a murder discovered in Franklin County just over 10 years ago. Harleston is an inmate in the Utah State Penitentiary where he has been incarcerated on a parole violation. He was originally incarcerated there for a robbery in Park City, Utah. Ten years ago on May 2, 1986, a young woman was found stabbed to death and wrapped in plastic and duct tape at Lone Rock in Weston Canyon by a passing driver. Deputy Gary Schvaneveldt searched the area, logged in four pages of investigative reports, put the evidence in the county’s locker and watched the teletype for any information that might lead them to the murderer... Three years later Sheriff Don Beckstead identified the young woman as Monica Ann Hibbs.
Dozens of star gazers and science students gathered at Franklin City Park last Thursday night to watch the last lunar eclipse of the century. The crowd turned from their chatter as the eclipsed moon rose over Franklin Basin. Although it could be seen well by the naked eye, close views were available through a variety of binoculars and telescopes provided by members of Cache Valley Astronomical Society who organized the gathering.
Fall roadwork on Idaho Highway 34/36 from 800 North in Preston to the top of the Riverdale hill has been completed. Workers striped crosswalks at the intersections of Oneida and State Street, 100 North and State. 100 South and State and 200 South and State. A crosswalk between Oneida and 100 South State on State Street will also be installed, said Mayor Jay Heusser.
50 Years Ago, October 7, 1971
The Forest Service has turned out the water at Strawberry and Thomas Spring. According to Ranger Don Ward, the Forest Service is as concerned as the local residents about providing good quality water at the springs. The water was turned out because it failed to pass the Idaho State Department of Health tests. As soon as a sample from these springs pass the tests, drinking facilities will be again provided.
The Franklin County Canning Center, one of the few such centers left in Southern Idaho or Northern Utah, will go into the season for canning staple goods, now that fresh fruit and vegetable season is past.
Onan Mecham, principal of Preston High School, suggested that the Citizen run a series of pictures in the paper on “The Student of the Week.” Such a series would give more publicity to outstanding and good students of the high schools and the good things they are doing and help offset so much publicity to the few that are making the word “teenager” questionable. We have outstanding students in our schools today, a credit to their generation and our generation. They deserve all the credit they can get... Student of the Week for PHS is Brent Godfrey, president of the Preston Seminary, a captain of the varsity football team, and a letterman in football, baseball, and golf.
Ron Keller’s Tire Shop “ A Deal for Every Wheel” Have your Snow Tires Studded, Studs $3. 50 per tire with purchase at low, low pre-season prices.
75 Years Ago, October 10, 1946
The annual round-up of cattle from the summer ranges of this vicinity is now being held. Some livestock associations have already brought their stock in for the winter. The sheriff sent out a special to round-up men to contact him whenever stray or unidentified stock were found in cutting out the herds of the respective owners. He says if he is notified, he will find out who the stray belongs to while. If it is “dogged along” from one herd to another, the real owner may not find it until the middle of the winter. Approximately 3,000 head of cattle will have been brought off the range within the next week.
You’ve earned the right to join the Biggest Team of All! You showed the world what team work can do to win a war. You earned the right to step into the biggest, strongest, peacetime veterans’ team in the history of the work. Now, your American Legion guarantees you a “welcome home” that talks your language. It gives you comradeship, real backing and guidance in veterans’ affairs, a live-wire social and activities program, an opportunity to turn your ideas about civic improvement into concrete fact. The Legion needs your kind of action to carry on its great civic service program. The G. I. Bill of Rights and Veterans Administration, both the result of Legion sponsorship, show what you can do for yourself, your buddies, and your families when the Legion goes into action. – Preston Post No. 34
100 Years Ago, October 5, 1921
The Oneida Academy boys under the critical supervision of Coach Romney are rounding into shape and Friday they will meet the U. A. C. Freshmen on the home grounds here. Let us come out and root for the boys. The weather should be fine and it would be a good starter for them during the coming football season.
While unloading hay in the barn Monday, Harold Hawkes was hit in the face by a trolley which had been dislodged from its place and severely bruised him.
FLOUR — $2.03 loose, $2.25 sacked — Highest Quality — Franklin Milling Co.
Reading often proves to you the imperfections of your sight. When it becomes necessary to hold the book nearer to or further away from the eyes — depend upon it, something is wrong. When letters “run into one another” or the eyes ache, when fatigue follows reading, the condition of the eyes should be investigated. This is advisable, not only that your capability for reading may remain good, but also because straining eyes are a direct tax upon the health. Our methods are scientific – and therefore accurate.