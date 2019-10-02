Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, September 28, 1994
Local and regional fish and game officials predict the elk harvest will be up this fall compared to hunts of past years because of dried conditions and additional permits. Dry conditions push the elk toward water.
Participants of America’s longest one-day bike race came through Preston and amongst them was Preston’s David Koch, son of Al and Karen Koch.
Although the portable classrooms at Preston High School are not a long-term solution, they do provide much needed space for students. They look good on the inside, but they do not enhance the looks of our campus, said DeVerl Baxter, counselor at the school.
During Thanksgiving weekend, Preston holds its annual Festival of Lights celebration. There is a lighted parade, the bed race, decorated home contest and other activities. We asked readers what new activities they would like to see added to the festival. Responses: It’s Christmas personified here. Carolers would be nice. Maybe have a costume contest similar to the one at Halloween. A dance competition would be really nice. I like the Gingerbread house on the corner.
Someone decided that Montpelier needed a museum in honor of the Oregon Trail which goes through that community. The Highway Enhancement Fund, was found and a $880,000 grant was obtained. This was way short of the amount needed. Now with work and planning and even plotting, the museum board was able to obtain a lease from the Forest Service for office space in the museum. That lease, over 20 years, will be worth more than $1-million dollars. There will be some common areas in the building for the museum and the Forest Service. The Forest Service office will be located there.
50 Years Ago, October 2, 1969
The majestic Franklin County courthouse was getting a new face this week as painters gave the white modern building a coat of undercoat. A second coat of enamel is still to be put on the building.
Dr. David Beckstead, Preston veterinarian, took over operation of Cache Valley Livestock Auction. Joe Ward, Clifton, will manage the auction for Dr. Beckstead.
It’s porcupine time in Preston and moose time in Dayton. In the last week three large porcupines wandered into the Preston business district and were taken care of by city police. Businesses the porkers visited were the Central Market, Lars and Fern’s Café and the Owl. Residents of Dayton watched or chased a big bull moose in the field near the highway across from the high school and church. It was last seen running away from Clyde Palmer’s tractor, with Clyde, Blaine Porter and another passenger aboard.
Central Market: Hershey’s choc. Chips, 4 pkg./$.89; Concord grapes, $1.49/lug; Bartlett Pears, $2.49/bushel, IGA Ice Cream, 1/2 gal./$.75; Purser’s Quality Meats: Whole fryer, $.29/lb.; Bacon, Bar S-thick sliced, 2 lb/$1.49
75 Years Ago, October 5, 1944
Complete organization of the Franklin County War Fund Committee has been made and the local campaign to raise $6,900 as the county quota will get under way bright and early Oct. 9.
The annual round-up of approximately 1,800 head of cattle on the east range of Franklin County got underway with two stock associations, Mink Creek and the Franklin County Stockmen’s association, joining the round-up. Stock running on the west side of the county ranges has already been rounded-up in most instances.
Franklin County schools and all available labor will jump into the beet harvest next week, at which time Franklin County Sugar company dumps will be ready to receive beets. All schools except Banida and Mink Creek will close this week-end for the three-week harvest period.
There is a reported invasion of a pestilence coming our way, the common rodent known as the rat. This animal is already known to inhabit certain sections of the city and is causing damage wherever he lives. Sometime ago, warning was given by the county agent that this rat pestilence was coming north from Logan, Utah, and other points south.
Add your $$green$$ to the Red, White and Blue — give generously to your Community War Fund
100 Years Ago, October 2, 1919
Who wants to be the umpire in this League of Nations jumble: How many of us are there that really know anything about the question, even after we have read some of the long unwinding speeches that have been made by all the prominent men of the country.
A few years ago we could have obtained the Lewiston Cub River spring for something like $5,000. From the looks of things we might have to pay 10 times that amount unless we go to a court of arbitration.
Governor Carey of Wyoming has gone on record by saying that water rising in the state of Wyoming, if it can be utilized in the state Wyoming, will not be allowed to go into another state. A supreme court opinion was given in New Jersey courts several years ago on this question, and it was so held. Might we not be able to put the law to use here in Idaho?
Sam Jensen has equipped his silo with a track and pulleys so that beet tops may be hoisted into the silo by using a Jackson fork. He expects to complete filling his silo in this way. Baltzar Peterson is building two wings of an ordinary side to be used for siloing beets tops. When this is fed out he will use it for storing beet pulp.
Men wanted for coming campaign by West Cache Sugar Co. in Cornish, Utah. Wages $.50 to $.60 per hour; either hour or day. Board and room $37.50 per month. Campaign begins Oct. 6th.