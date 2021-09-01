Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, August 28, 1996
Fire fighters were on hand to prevent any fires from escalating at the Demolition Derby. Jay Rawlings, an organizer, said this year’s event brought more people than he can ever remember. “We had good weather, good organization, a lot of entries and a good crowd. Those who came were not disappointed. We had a lot of action and a couple of spectacular crashes. No one got hurt.”
Everyone has surprises in their lives, some good, some bad. We asked readers, “What is one of the best surprises you have ever had in your lifetime?” Responses: When I got a red wagon for Christmas; The opportunity to have freedom, like getting to go places. The freedom of being a teenager; When I learned I was pregnant, and it was a girl; When my wife said yes 13 years ago; I was surprised at my mother’s attitude when I wrecked her truck.
After years of working with data entry in the extraction program of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Debby Swann and her daughter Penny decided to put things they had learned about names to use in a business. They opened up Traces, a names research company with the objective to help people get to know themselves better by relating the history and significance of their name.
Nathan Burton, age 9, Preston, was chosen to be a member of an international board – the Junior Member Advisory Board for National Geographic. This board was started in 1993 to involve children in the creation of National Geographic World Magazine and to help the editors keep in touch with the changing attitudes, like and dislikes of children.
50 Years Ago, September 2, 1971
A 37 year-old father of four was killed when the tractor he was operating rolled over on him. Jay T. Cole, a lifetime farmer and resident of Fairview, left his home at 10 a.m. to scrape ditches so a harvester could enter and cut his field of grain. Royal Wilson, the neighbor who was to cut the grain found Cole’s body when he attempted to bring the harvester into the field at approximately 11:30 a.m.
No matter how much we discuss the matter of drugs and their misuse, there is still one incontrovertible fact: it is illegal. People using drugs, excluding those obtained by prescription and used according to directions, may land in jail, and their lives are affected for years to come. — Sheriff Arlando Larsen
Guy Hollingsworth and Coach Glen Orme presented the second place trophy to Lyle Shipley, City Councilman over recreation. Preston’s Little League No. 1 captured second place with a six win, two loss record. Preston’s Pony League team tied for third place in the Cache Valley League, and Preston’s Little League team No 2 captured seventh place in the Little League’s Northern Division.
75 Years Ago, September 5, 1946
Lavora Bitton of Thatcher received a broken leg when the car in which she was riding ran into the canal near Riverdale. The canal bridge was out and there were no signs to warn them that the bridge was out.
Permanent injury to the eye sight of one passenger may be the outcome of a traffic accident near Battle Creek as a result of a stray horse on the highway, reported Sheriff Lee Hansen. Mr. and Mrs. Vern Hinckley and child, accompanied by Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph Jorgensen were returning from a pleasant trip to Yellowstone Park and as they approached the Battle Creek bridge a horse stepped onto the highway from the south side of the bridge and was struck and killed by the car. The right side of the car and the windows were smashed with glass cutting Mr. Jorgensen’s chin and Mrs. Jorgensen’s nose and eye.
The much awaited grand opening of the Golden Rule Store in Preston will take place when Manager Roy Murphy opens the doors for the general public. The store is located in the bank building on North State. The store is one of the most beautiful in the intermountain territory, with new modernistic fixtures, counters and displays. Florescent lighting throughout the building is noted as one of the most recent trends in department store facilities.
100 Years Ago, August 31, 1921
The Preston Tennis Club is going to run off some tennis tournaments, both singles and doubles. Prizes are to be awarded by the two hardware stores, Neeley’s hardware and Tippet’s Hardware Company. Each store will give a $10 racket to be given to the winners of the doubles. The winner of the singles will receive an equally valuable prize.
The battle is open on freight rates. Twenty states have joined forces in a movement to lower freight rates. High rates prohibit producers from marketing products above the cost of production owing to the coast of distribution.
Neeley Hardware was burglarized last Wednesday evening. The front lock was picked and two valuable automatic guns were stolen. As yet no clue has been obtained of the guilty parties.
Travelers say that the best road out north is by way of Banida and Poverty Flat. They are graveling the road from Dayton and until it has a chance to settle by storms and moisture it will be a little difficult.
On Aug. 9, during the electrical storm James Packer’s barn at Preston was struck by a bolt of lightning. It was another freak electrical shot. After ripping a piece off the corner of the barn about 2 ½ ft. square, it passed down a rafter and struck a large nail at the side where the bolt went out. The barn was full of hay at the time, and it was strange that it was not set on fire.