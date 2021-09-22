Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, September 18, 1996
The Preston School Board has decided to invest the funds bequeathed to Preston High School from now deceased Preston native Robert Bright. “We are investing it as a type of an endowment that will generate interest and leave the principal balance alone and use the interest each year for the things Mr. Bright specified,” said school board member Scott Beckstead. Bright willed a half million dollars from his personal estate to the school for use in arts and music programs earlier this year.
Family and Community Youth Leaders from Preston High School presented 35 children’s books to the hospital. They raised the funds for the donation through a recycling drive, said Laura Phillips. Three leaders: Laura, Jason Reese, and Laurel Lee presented the books to Paul Smart of the hospital administration.
A-hunting We Will Go! We have everything you need. . . to hunt ‘em down, shoot ‘em up, drag ‘em out. Idaho State Game Licenses, Stamps, Tags and Regulations – Will-O-Way, 800 N. State
Though it is early in the Preston cross-country season, after one district meet, both the girls’ and boys’ teams appear poised to three-peat as district champions. Coach King Smith likes the way the teams performed against the competition at the meet.
50 Years Ago, September 23, 1971
The old Preston hospital, which became the Franklin County General Memorial Hospital when the new section was built in 1954, came down this week. The big ball at the end of the long cable on the tall crane went after the old section of the Franklin County hospital Monday morning and by Wednesday it was almost all gone. The building had been in use for more than 40 years.
Alvin Beckstead was named chairman of “That Famous Preston Night Rodeo” this week by the Chamber of Commerce board of directors. He succeeds Virgil Knudson who has served as chairman of the rodeo for more than 25 years. Other members now servings are O. Sherwin Webb, Glenn Call, and Joe Garner.
A big jamboree song festival was held on Labor Day by the Hart brothers and their families. They played their musical instruments and sang at the summer home of Et Hull near Deer Cliff.
Carl Hoffman, head of the high school music department, received a check for $1,000 which was given to him by Gus Mink, president of the Preston Rotary Club. The money was used toward the new uniforms for the Middle School Band.
The Preston high school will observe it’s 50th year this week in the annual Homecoming program. The Booster Club will give away a football and two reserved seat tickets for the USU-Nevada game during half time at the Preston — Snake River football game.
Four students were selected to participate in the steering committee for the Student Association of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Utah State University. They include Tim Swainston, Judy Porter, Christine Halverson and Edmund Porter.
75 Years Ago, September 26, 1946
Two Preston educators were elevated to positions in the Idaho Education Association at the Fifth District convention. Supt. W. H. Simmons is the new district president, succeeding Homer Williams of Grace. Asael Bell was elected to the state executive committee.
“The present trend on the highways seems to point toward the liquidating of both people and automobiles,” declared Sheriff Lee Hansen, “and by the looks of things a good job is being done in both instances.” Three more wrecks were reported over the weekend in which two persons required hospitalization... One, Mary Louise Larsen of Logan, was treated at the Memorial hospital for punctured lung, severe cuts of the legs and a possible back injury. Mrs. Wilford Hansen received a broken left arm, and cuts and bruises of the face and body. She was retained at the hospital over-night.
A neighboring housewife refers to her home as a racing stable. This is because the family rushes through the meals and out of the house when it is time to do dishes.
The Pep Club was enlarged to 42 members this year over last year’s membership of about 35. Thirty new members were added to the 12 old ones. As yet they have no uniforms but there is hope of maybe getting some for Homecoming, which will be after Harvest vacation.
100 Years Ago, September 21, 1921
Monday, the Oneida Academy opened its doors to pupils for the coming year, and registration was exceptionally good for the opening day. It is said that the freshman class is the largest in the history of the school. Principal Romney has a full faculty.
Services for Benny Cottle, hero of the last war were held on Sept. 16 in Franklin. He had been a dispatch bearer who died after filling a noble part. Benny was killed Sept. 29, 1918, at Jessness, France. It seems he was sent as a messenger to a beleaguered division and had fulfilled his mission and was returning when a German bomb put an end to his active life. He leaves, besides father and mother, brothers and sisters, a wife and child. The child was born six days before Mr. Cottle was killed in France. All speakers at the funeral spoke of the young man’s bravery in action and his strict attention to duty and his upright life.
Your Sweetheart’s Hands – of course they are soft, and white, and beautiful, and you like to hold them but “It would be more to the purpose if you would adorn one of them with a Diamond. We have a classy line of rings in diamond or plain bands. We can fit you out with a ring to fit any taste of any pocketbook.” – N. G. Peterson Jew-Co