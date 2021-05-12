25 Years Ago, May 8, 1996
Franklin County farmers are planting more spring wheat and barley in hopes of cashing in this summer on prices that are near record levels. Prices are the highest in years and local grain cooperatives are saying right now prices are bringing at least $5 per bushel for all grades of wheat and between $7.50 and $7.90 per hundred weight for barley.
It won’t make a stop in Franklin County, but the Olympic Torch Relay Train will carry the Olympic Flame through it. Coming from Los Angeles and working its way through the 48 continental states to Atlanta, Georgia, the flame will travel on the train along the rails that run through Weston City between 5:30 and 6 p.m. on May 9.
Cinco De Mayo Fiesta was celebrated with a meal of beef enchiladas, Mexican rice, tacos and ice cream provided by members of the St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Diners were entertained with music by the West Side High School Jazz band, directed by Richard Connerly.
Alex Lagos, 16, recently took third place in the State Greco and Freestyle Championships at Skyline High School in Idaho Falls. He has medals garnered from the eight tournaments he has participated in over the last two months. “Everything he has wrestled in he has placed or won,” said Lagos’ coach, Tim Keller.
The third Extravadance was held at Preston High with the largest number of participants ever, said co-sponsor Kim Hobbs. Seventy-two awards were presented.
50 Years Ago, May 13, 1971
The very wet spring brought down the side of the mountain into the Preston Whitney Irrigation company’s canal out of Cub River Canyon this winter, posing a serious threat to the water supply for the year. According to Angus Condie, secretary, the slide debris couldn’t be removed because of the water saturated area, and the canal couldn’t be used to fill the reservoirs.
Soil Conservation Service reported snow surveys were completed April 30, showing an average of 176 percent of normal water in the snow pack for this time of year.
Postal rates go up on Sunday, the price increase will be a temporary one. Effective May 16, the old three cent stamp, which has been climbing steadily, will become an eight cent stamp. Airmail letters will be 11 cents and a post card, which used to go for a penny years ago, will be six cents.
Watches were presented to Lee Berquist and Leah Phippen, bowlers of the year at Pop ‘N Pins. Bowlers of the month competed for the honors.
Litter, Pollution, Ecology and Environment are prevailing topics of discussion today. When is someone going to do something about the pollution of the mind? Or doesn’t it count?
Major Allan R. Merrill, Preston, is commander of the Eilson AFB, Alaska, unit that has been selected as the best base supply squadron in the U. S. Air Force. He is the son of Paul Merrill.
75 Years Ago, May 16, 1946
A $4,000 loss was caused by fire when an over-heated brooder destroyed chicken coops belonging to Nat Edwards. The fire was discovered about 4:30 a.m. by neighbor Keith Christensen. By the time the fire department arrived the fire had consumed 800 small chickens and 350 hens, as well as a considerable amount of feed.
Coach Bob Bunker will take two more Preston teams to state finals with district winners in baseball and track. The baseball team will play teams from Lewiston, Twin Falls, and Boise. The cinder men will go to the Moscow invitational meet. Expense money to send the men was provided by Preston Elks lodge.
Preston high students issued the annual Quiver which was an 80-page book printed on a high gloss book paper and bound in a maroon padded cover with gold lettering on the front. The editor is John Henderson. Joyce Nelson is editor of the Westonian annual year book for Weston High students at Clifton. This book is a black leatherette cover with silver embossed lettering on the front. Both annuals depict the schools’ activities during the past year.
Streams are high as fishing season opens. Spring runoff has been heavy and there are indications that conditions will be only fair, except in streams that have already reached their normal flow.
100 Years Ago, May 11, 1921
Mr. Nuttal, of Salt Lake, of the Board of Fire Underwriters, was in Preston to test out the fire apparatus of this city. On a test run, after alarm had been sounded, the engine and crew were out and in operation in 3 ½ minutes, with a big stream of water playing. Nuttal pronounced the Preston fire department 85 per cent perfect.
We wonder when the time will come that mischievous boys will learn to leave public property alone. Two new locks on the city cemetery have only recently been shot to pieces by boys and the inevitable .22 gun. Those who have been guilty of this and other depredations should remember that when they do this work in a public burial ground, they trespass on the sacred precincts of the dead – that should not be disturbed by riotous and unrighteous minds.
A big inter-state shooting tournament will be held at the city park on Decoration Day. There will be 20 contestants. All professionals representing the different powder houses will be here, besides Mr. Hill, of a house of rifle fame, who will do some fancy rifle shooting.
We should support our own baseball team. Are there still some who think local players no good? This pulling apart should cease. Some there are peeved because we have local boys who have banded themselves together and are putting up a better article of ball than we had last year.