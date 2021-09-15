25 Years Ago, September 11, 1996
A private collection agency may be hired by Franklin County to help with reimbursement of up to $30,000 in past due fees charged for local ambulance services.
So many people wanted a batch of her salsa, that Heather Perez, Preston, decided to open up shop. Now, a big red sign hangs in the window next to Adventure Video marking her salsa shop: Mama Perez’ Salsa. There Heather stirs together the fresh, locally bought ingredients of the salsa before she packages and distributes it to local grocery and convenience stores.
Members of the local 4-H Rocketry club did exceptionally well during the Southeastern Idaho State Fair. Each of the seven members got a blue ribbon. However, Cody Owen and Dale Plowman were given state honor roll status for their work on their rockets. The club is offered by Stuart Parkinson.
Three girls from Franklin County placed in the top 10 of 60 girls at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, Style Revue. Christie Owen, daughter of Neil and Iva Owen, was the Top Senior Model. She won a gold watch. Natalie Hutchins, daughter of Brian and Jamie Hutchins took 1st place in the Senior Division at the Style Revue. Cathie Owen, also an Owen daughter, placed in the top 10 and received a blue ribbon for her modeling.
50 Years Ago, September 16, 1971
The Maverik Country Store and Service Station will have a grand opening. The new business is located on Highway 91, just south of Preston.
The new Almost Miss America is almost a native of Preston. Karen Herd, who was named first runner-up to Miss America and is scheduled to serve as assistant Miss America during the coming year, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William K. Herd, both natives of the Preston area.
The new score board is up at the O. R. Cutler Field at Preston high school. Helping to put it up were Bill Hansen, Earl Johnson and David Mitchell. Some $1,200 for the board came from the Orvid Cutler Day fund and $800 came from the student funds. The board cost $2,000.
You’re a farm boy; you’re extremely fortunate. Pastoral life has enriched your spirit, has given you a healthful, hard-muscled head-start on pithy-soft city people. But how are we going to keep you down on the farm after you’ve punched a time clock? You’ve seen Dad sweat to harvest the biggest crop in history of 1967 – for the lowest price in a decade. So where there were four million farms in the United States 10 years ago, today there are only about three million. – Paul Harvey
Jack Moser, Dayton farmer, was named a member of the West Side school board following the rezoning of the district. The rezoning had been approved by the voters earlier in the week. Mr. Moser will fill the post created by the new zone in the Dayton area.
It will be Appreciation Days in Preston this weekend and merchants will show their appreciation by offering everyone who brings a coupon, a free hot dog. The hot dog stand will be set up in front of the Larsen Building, at State street and Oneida Street.
75 Years Ago, September 19, 1946
During the past week additional sugar has been granted the Franklin County Canning Center by the OPA to aid in preserving more of the abundant fruits now on hand. It is announced by Lincoln Orme, manager. This news will be welcomed by the many fruit growers who have asked for additional sugar to be rationed so that there would not be such a loss of fruits which are so perishable.
With three traffic accidents listed during the past week, all of which could have caused fatalities, Sheriff Lee Hansen issued another plea for caution. A 14-year-old school girl, Tyra Bergeson of Dayton suffered a severe cut on the head and body bruises when struck by a ton and one-half truck as she was crossing the oiled highway to her home after alighting from the school bus. Ray Talbot of Richmond driving a 1934 Plymouth, collided with a 1936 Pontiac driven by Laval Jensen of Preston. Football enthusiasm displayed in the wrong manner brought various injuries from broken ribs to cuts and bruised when they overturned in a Jeep while cavorting on the ball park in Clifton.
Elected as temporary president of the newly formed Idaho Agricultural Council, is Ben B. Johnson, Preston attorney. The council is rated as potentially the strongest organization of its type in the state.
100 Years Ago, September 14, 1921
A widow lady of this city had some pole beans which she was drying for winter use. In the night some vandal stole every pod from the two long rows. How much longer have we got to tolerate the thievery going on in this community?
Why trade at home? Many people ask that question but very few trouble to seek the answer. Why should people patronize their home merchants? Because it is a great saving of time and time today represents money. Because the home merchant can only remain in business through the patronage of home people, and a town without merchants would be a sorry place in which to live. Because the home merchants sells goods that do not have to be returned because of defects of inferiority of quality. It is the only way in which a local man can hold his trade... Because a community that spends most of its money abroad for supplies soon finds that it has but little left for the purchase of additional supplies. Think it over. Thinking may accomplish much good. It certainly will do no harm.