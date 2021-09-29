25 Years Ago, September 25, 1996
Area golf enthusiasts will have nine new holes and fairways to play on at the Preston Golf and Country Club within five years. The club just purchased 40 acres of ground from Clair Bosen for the expansion, said President Lamont Doney.
The Preston City Council voted unanimously to send Police Officer Ned Burton to a police officer narcotics training school next month. “We’ve got to have the training and personnel on board here so when our drug arrest cases go to court we’ll be able to present hard facts that will be recognized by judges,” said Scott Shaw, Chief of Police.
The District Recognition Banquet for the Franklin District of the Trapper Trails Council was held at the Franklin Stake Center and several people were honored for their dedication to the scouting program. Recipients of the District Awards of Merit were Earl Baird, Dr. Lynn Eskelsen, Keith Porter and Kay Wilson. The Cub Scout of the Year is Brennan Balls and the alternate is Andy Bayles, both from Pack 246, Franklin Fifth Ward.
Local Utah Power & Light manager, Bruce Jensen, presented Sid Titensor, president of the Friends of the Library, a $1,000 check. The funds will be put towards the building fund for an addition to the Preston Carnegie Library. This brings the fund to about $80,000 said Titensor, “When there are worthwhile projects like this one going on, we like to participate and be part of it,” said Jensen.
A new 4-H club will be started for youth interested in ranching. The Working Ranch Horse unit has been taught in Idaho for the last four to five years and will be introduced to Franklin County youth by Scott Griffeth.
50 Years Ago, September 30, 1971
Franklin county became “tied in” with 30 other counties this week in the state wide teletype system. Caribou and Bear Lake counties are to join in the next few months. The teletype unit was installed by the telephone company as part of what can be a nationwide system.
The blacksmith used to make and repair iron objects by hammering them on an anvil... The craftsman, too, nearly pushed to extinction by advanced technology, used his “feel” for metal to give freedom to his artistic expression. Frank Olsen of Weston is a true craftsman and still at work. His hands are the tools; his imagination the director.
The new score board at the O. R. Cutler field came through bright and clear for the homecoming game. The only thing wrong with it was it didn’t record a victory for the home team. It reported it as it was – a tied score of 6-6.
A history of Franklin County – in pictures – going back to the horse and buggy days, and coming through the “Auto” era is now being prepared. This quality pictorial album is under the editorship of Newell Hart, a Preston native who has long been interested in preserving and sharing folklore and stories from this part of Cache Valley. “We are fortunate,” Mr. Hart said, “in having a wealth of beautiful old photographs in various homes throughout the area. These classic old photos pass anyone’s finest standards, as they are well composed, have remarkable clarity and have wonderful historical and nostalgic value.”
75 Years Ago, October 3, 1946
Two of Franklin county’s outstanding Holsteins are en route to the Pacific International Livestock Exposition in Portland, OR, as part of the Idaho State Holstein herd. Entries were selected by the state Holstein-Friesian association. The animals, a 4-year old cow and senior yearling heifer, belong to Henry Drury and Dorrell Rogers, respectively, and were prize winners at the Idaho fairs this fall.
The canning program sponsored by the Parent-Teachers association has come to a successful culmination with a fine store of canned fruits and vegetable to be served to the school children of the county in the Jefferson school during the coming months. Mrs. Clifford Forsgren, council chairman, and Mrs. Fred Davis, council president, have directed the program.
America’s Farmers face machinery dearth in 1947. The agricultural department predicted that the supply of farm machinery, attachments and repair parts for 1947 season will be as scarce as ever for planting, cultivating and harvesting... Please! Plan ahead. Check over all of your machinery for needed parts now. Bring in your truck, tractor or farm machine as soon as they are out of use and let the repair department give them a thorough winter overhaul.
100 Years Ago, September 28, 1921
A grand social of genealogical workers and friends will be held at the Nielson gymnasium. The social will commence with community singing of “High on the Mountain Tops,” and “Now Let Us Rejoice.” A grand march will be led by the presidency of the Oneida Stake, followed by other stake officers and bishops. The program is varied: Song, “I Dreamt a Dream” by the Lowe brothers of Franklin; a relay step dance by John Corbridge, John Martin and Wm. H. Jamison; Song, “Then You’ll Remember me,” by Nellie Clayton, Fred Lamoreaux, Lena Clayton, Emer Miller; A comic reading by Miss Higgs; Songs, “Double Breasted Manson on the Square,” “The Green Fields of Oakland,” by the Lowe brothers of Franklin; Quartette” Clair Mortensen, Wm. Shumway, J. Geo. Smith and Claud Hawkes. A fine assortment of old time dances has been arranged and ladies are requested to choose partners half of the time. Hot cocoa and pie will be sold at a minimum price. Price of admission is 25 cents.
Bang Bang Bang! Duck Season opens Oct 1 – there are plenty of ducks this season for the man who is equipped with the right outfit. We have a complete line of Guns, Ammunition, Hunting Coasts, Hunting Caps, and Waders. — Tippets Hardware Co.