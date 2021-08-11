25 Years Ago, August 7, 1996
Entertainment from Cleveland and Thatcher areas will highlight the 1996 Franklin County Fair, said Fair Co-chairman Beth Schumann. Charlene Skinner, an accordion player from Cleveland, is scheduled and will be followed by performances by our county’s Junior Miss, Amanda Hull, and the Idaho Day’s court... A ladies group called Country Charm from the Thatcher area will be singing.
Area farmers are just starting this year’s wheat harvest and report good yields so far, especially for dryland and irrigated crops. Robert Williams, manager of Weston Grain Growers said, ”The wet fall got a lot of the grain up. The mild winter with ample moisture helped a lot. The rains over Memorial Day weekend came at just the right time.”
The name is changing, the people aren’t. The people you’ve come to know and trust over the years will still be right here, just around the corner. And the same holds true for all the services you’ve come to know and trust. You’ll even see the West One name from time to time. It just goes to show you the more things change, the more they stay the same. And get better, at the same time. – Dan Keller, Area Vice President and Manager, U. S. Bank
50 Years Ago, August 12, 1971
A car came through with only a dented fender — and no injuries to the occupants – when it stalled on a railroad track near Preston. Driver of the car was Donna Golightly, 17, of Preston... According to Miss Golightly, she turned off U.S. 91 near the Deer Cliff road intersection to cross the railroad tracks. Due to high weeds along the crossing obscuring the vision, she said she didn’t see the train until she was on the tracks.
Franklin County bought a $100,000 rock crusher to aid in the county road construction program and to save the county some costs. Now the county will be able to furnish its own rock.
It was quite a sight recently to see nine large combines lined up in one field going after the barley crop. Another combine was in an adjoining field. One round through the field and it was cut down to size. Members of Weston Ward got together to go after a neighbor’s barley. The neighbor, Howard Kofoed, was going to have to go to Salt Lake City and because of conditions the crew pitched in to get his crop in before he left. The combines pulled on to the farm one morning and by 1 p.m. or so, it was all cut.
An appeal was issued by the state fire warden for the Cottonwood Fire Protection district to anyone noticing a wildfire to contact the nearest fire protection agency. Persons to contact in the Preston area are George Reeder, Star Route, and Gary McKenzie, Preston. Calls should be made to the Preston fire department. Wildfire season is rapidly approaching.
75 Years Ago, August 15, 1946
A party of nine Franklin county fishermen struck it lucky on the east fork of the Salmon River near Big Boulder. They brought back one of the largest catches of salmon ever reported here. The fish were taken on the annual “run” of salmon up the famed “river of no return” which was at its height last week. In the party were Dr. J. C. Peterson, Theo Smith, Keith Smith, Sam Smith, W. Paul Merrill and sons, Kenneth and Richard, Bill Davis and Dave Davis. All were unanimous in their praise of Sam Smith to whom they attributed the genius for knowing how, when and where to go for the salmon making their annual run up the river. The entire catch weighed well over 500 pounds.
Although preparations were somewhat belated, an enthusiastic group of local veterans arranged a short parade down Main street late Wednesday afternoon in observance of Victory Day. The girls’ drum major corps from the local high school assembled and the veterans obtained flags for a color guard and led the parade down the business section of the city.
The new Wallace and West Motor company located on north State has received the finishing touches of paint last week. The firm which is an Independent Standard Oil station with the Chevron trademark, is owned by Bruce Wallace and Phil West. They are dealers for Plymouth and DeSoto automobiles. The company is doing general automotive repair work and is fully equipped. A complete line of parts, accessories and tires, etc. is in stock.
100 Years Ago, August 10, 1921
Under the able supervision of Brigham T. Higgs of the Brigham Young University, an up-to-date fan ventilation system is being installed at the Oneida Academy and will be in working order at the opening of school on the 19th of September.
Surveyors and workmen are busy near the siphon testing the rock foundation of the river. If the foundation proves its solidarity another large dam will be placed there by the Utah Power & Light Company. This will mean much employment for men during the coming winter as at this point the lower canyon is in such a shape that it will call for a large structure.
Congress has appropriated huge sums of money for this, that and the other, but as our disabled and helpless overseas veterans do not come under either classifications they are finding it increasingly difficult to come at all.
The man who turns away from trouble, who thinks to escape it by avoidance, who doesn’t face it bravely and manfully indicates a lack of courage and an absence of judgment. Nothing will give your adversary more encouragement than the evidence which you may display of a desire to quit.