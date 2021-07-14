Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
25 Years Ago, July 10, 1996
The committee for That Famous Preston Night Rodeo has announced the Franklin County Pink Ladies organization as the grand marshal, to lead the parade prior to the rodeo.
The Preston Elks Lodge set out 180 flags along Stat Street and Oneida during the July 4th holiday. Pat Perrine, exalted ruler, George Wilcox and David Ransom set the flags early in the morning. The flags, many donated by private citizens, made the street look very patriotic on this Day of Independence.
Driving a team of horses hitched to a covered wagon, DalVon and Vickie Atkinson traveled with the Utah Centennial wagon train for five days, sleeping in a tent and sleeping bags, seeing life from the perspective of the pioneers who traveled across the plains 100 years ago to settle in the Salt Lake Valley.
Don’t knock Head Start! Visit the classroom. Head Start is a positive atmosphere for positive learning and positive parenting.
Firecrackers and lightning lighted up several acres last week. At Twin Lakes fireworks touched off 300 acres belonging to Earl Christensen. In Cleveland lightning burned about 100 acres belonging to Dean Burton. In Black Canyon local units mopped up 100 yards of an area that Cache County crew couldn’t reach, said firefighter Scott Martin. “We had to backpack into that one about a mile.”
50 Years Ago, July 15, 1971
Three persons from Franklin county are scheduled to leave next week for the World Scout Jamboree in Japan. The three are Carl Bingham, Weston scoutmaster, who will serve as a scoutmaster for the jamboree troop from Cache Valley; ElRay Bingham, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dean Bingham, and Bradley Beckstead, son of Dr. and Mrs. David Beckstead.
A Fly-In sponsored by the City of Preston and the county will be held at the Preston airport on July 24. A breakfast, plane rides, sky divers, and helicopters are scheduled to be on the program which will last from dawn to dusk.
There are states that boast of their numerous lakes, for which they had to work not a bit to get. Well, down in our little corner of the world, we have our own lakes. While their settings may not be so grand, they represent a lot more work and even at times the least of them takes on a beauty to behold. The Johnson, the LaMont, the Foster, the Twin Lakes, and the almost hundred of other reservoirs that dot the area have been the life blood to an area that has needed the water they store to raise a crop. But at the same time the reservoirs have provided a source of recreation to thousands of people.
75 Years Ago, July 18, 1946
Two burglaries committed by minors were uncovered in Preston this week by Chief of Police Bill Head. The offenders in each instance were caught and have been turned over to juvenile officers. The first break was made in the Army Store on South State. These youths, both between the ages of 15 and 16, entered the store and made off with two sleeping bags, two skinning knives, two overseas jackets and one flash light. They were caught with the goods at Bingham canyon. Peterson Tractor was broken into by other minors, nine-year-old boys, and some ball bearings were taken.
Putting a little sugar on what you say is just as important as putting a little salt on what you hear.
At times, Preston’s telephone switchboards are heavily loaded because they are carrying the biggest volume of calls in history. Local calls are running about 30% more per day than during the busy days of the war. Long distance calls are up 63%. More equipment will be installed just as fast as we can get it. For reasons beyond our control many of the vital materials we need still are not available in quantity. Until we can get additional switchboards, wire and cable we appreciate your continued understanding. It will help a lot if you’ll make your calls, unless urgent, before or after the busy hours – 10 a.m. to 12 noon and 4 to 6 p.m. –The Mountain State Telephone and Telegraph Company
100 Years Ago, July 13, 1921
Between 11 and 12 o’clock Tuesday evening a severe thunder storm passed over Preston, and during the course of the storm a bolt of lightning struck the tower of the Oneida Academy, splintering it up pretty badly. At the same time several electric bulbs and wires were placed out of commission. Eye witnesses state that they saw the lightning bolt strike the tower, coming in a direct line from the Jefferson school and then burst upwards, scattering the shingles and forming a shower of sparks. The remarkable thing is that the building was not set on fire during the bolt’s caressing influence. The storm did a lot of good in the surrounding fields and what moisture fell was greatly welcomed.
Fielding Winward of Whitney rode the hay rake 18 miles last Saturday, by the speedometer, in 7 ½ hours, dumping it every 15 feet. When through, he was ready to quit.
Since the Utah Power and Light Co. placed their big dam in the Bear River, which has since been called Oneida Narrows, it gives ... a fresh water lake ranging in length from 20 to 25 five miles, a depth from a few feet to over a hundred, and a varying width from one hundred fifty to 1,200 or 1,300. This body of water is surely permanent, the heavy part making as romantic a scene as any lake in the Rocky Mountains.