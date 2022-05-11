Despite the Idaho Fish & Game’s recent regulation change that allows motors other than electric on Foster Reservoir, the water body remains the property of the Consolidated Irrigation Company (CIC) and recreationists are required to abide by the company’s rules as well.
Following are CIC’s regulations for use of their four private reservoirs in Franklin County (Foster, Lamont, Johnson and Glendale) due to the threat of infestation by the quagga mussel and other invasive species.
Rules for all four reservoirs include:
• All watercraft using these reservoirs must have been inspected within the previous five days by an inspection station operated by and for the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) and have in its possession written certification thereof.
• Access to each reservoir is limited to a single designated boat ramp.
• Watercraft equipped with ballast compartments or bladders are prohibited on all reservoirs.
Foster Reservoir
• Hand-propelled or electric trolling motors only.
• Watercraft owners shall present proof of current ISDA inspection in the window of their vehicle or upon request by verification staff.
Lamont/Johnson Reservoirs
• Watercraft use is limited to fishing only.
• Watercraft owners shall present proof of current ISDA inspection in the window of their vehicle or upon request by verification staff.
Glendale Reservoir
• Persons will be stationed at the reservoir to verify that watercraft have been inspected by the Idaho Department of Agriculture invasive species station prior to launch. A third-party verification checkpoint will be in place at Glendale Reservoir.
• Fees will be in place for the verification of watercraft at $20 each.
• Fees for verification of watercraft owned by Franklin County residents has been reduced to $10 each due to support of Franklin County and Preston City.
• Watercraft that are both inflatable and less than 10 feet in length are exempt from verification.
• Idaho watercraft exiting Glendale will have the option of purchasing a security zip-tie for $1. If zip-ties are kept intact, watercraft may return without undergoing ISDA inspection. The purchase of a security zip-tie does not wave the verification fee for the returning watercraft.
• Watercraft use will be limited to fishing vessels only during verification checkpoint non-operational hours.
• During verification checkpoint non-operational hours, watercraft owners shall present proof of current ISDA inspection in the window of their vehicle or upon request by verification staff.
• Watercraft launched during verification checkpoint non-operational hours will be subject to verification fees upon exiting the reservoir.
Any person who violates these rules may be subject to civil damages for trespass.
“Thank you for your cooperation and help in keeping our reservoirs open to the public. We hope that you all have a safe and enjoyable summer,” states a letter from CIC President Brian Jensen and Vice President Spencer Palmer.