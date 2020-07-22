The Oxford 5K Race for Life had about a good number of people turn out but to avoid competing with so many other events around the valley the coordinators plan to move the date up next year.
“We had about 50 people attend, which was a great turnout with all of the other activities going on in the valley!” said Jill Ward. “Thank you for coming and supporting the Oxford Fun Run. We are going to start doing it on the 2nd weekend in July which will be July 10th next year. A special thank you to Andy Clawson for providing the awesome sound system that was a great addition to our fun run this year and thank you to all of our generous donors!”