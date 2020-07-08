For the past seven years Dana Cox has organized a 5K (3.2 miles) run in Oxford to raise awareness and funds for cancer research. This year it is slated for July 18.
“We started the run/walk about six years ago when my daughters, who were involved in their high school cross country teams, told me that we were going to do 5K races throughout the summer,” said Cox. “I told them to have fun but they informed me that I was going to race with them. I’m not a runner but I wanted to enjoy this time with my daughters. I got my sisters on board and we entered several races for a midnight run in Provo (which was awesome) to color runs in Logan, a glow stick race in SLC and our fun local runs in Clifton, Dayton, Downey, Weston, etc. We decided to create our own run, and pay honor to our loved ones, our community members, friends and family who have fought, won and lost the terrible battle of cancer.”
The race begins at the Oxford park, continues down W Oxford Main St and turns left on Harkness. Participants will run/walk to the Oxford road that heads east, turn around at the Fish and Game sign and return back to the park on the same path.
No registration fee is required to participate. Instead, donations are appreciated. The funds will be given to a cancer research institute which this year includes the A T organization.
Runners will register the morning of the race and on the registration form there is a place for them to write in the name of a person who has battled cancer. “We have a jar in which those who would like to donate can put their money,” Cox said. “The amount that they wish to donate is completely private. They can donate $1 or $100, it doesn’t matter, any amount is appreciated. Then the full 100% of the donations is sent to a cancer research institute with a letter explaining our run and a list of those loved ones for whom we ran.”
What started as family time has become an annual event dedicated to the memory and benefit of so many others.
“This event was formed so that we could enjoy our family, friends and community, and the opportunity to run/walk for a noble cause,” said Cox. “We have all enjoyed this, from the runners down to those helping. As long as we have the support, we will continue doing this in the years to come.”