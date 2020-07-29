The Preston Planning and Zoning commission decided to recommend that the city leave animal rights alone except for the number of animals per parcels, and adjustments to the grandfathering clause.
The council asked assistant city planner Sean Oliverson to draw up a plan that would:
1- ban domestic animals from lots smaller than a half acre, and one large animal such as a cow or horse, or two small animals such as a sheep or goat, per acre.
2- Chickens (no roosters) would be limited to five per lot as does the current ordinance
3- keep the same regulations regarding animal noise and smell
4- eliminating the requirement of having an animal on a lot for at least one day per year
5- keep the grandfathering clause, but apply it to a lot instead of an owner.
The commission asked Franklin County Extension Agent Bracken Henderson how much land was required to maintain animals on a lot. He said it depended on how a lot was managed. A land owner that manages property well can sustain more animals for longer periods of time in a cleaner environment than one who does not.
Commissioner Bernie Winn felt that despite what the current ordinance says, people ought to do what they want on their land. But she was in the minority.
“We do live in the city. Is animal pasture the best use of town?” asked commissioner Steve Call.
Commissioner Fred Titensor recognized that the current plan was not working, and for several reasons — most obvious of which is the fact that the ordinance is impossible to enforce.
That fact is the complaint held by Preston Police Chief Dan McCammon. “Please make whatever code you do, precise,” he said.
One benefit of allowing animal rights was brought up at the commissioners previous meeting: it allows land owners of interior, house-bound lots a means to keep foliage down. Many of those lots also have been used to allow youngsters learn how to raise animals, such as sheep, calves, horses and rabbits. Currently, of the 165 animals registered for the Franklin County Animal Market Sale, a quarter of them are registered to participants with addresses within the Preston City limits.
In other business, the commission discussed construction of high density housing at 314 West First North. The plan is to construct 20 units there. The commission held a public hearing on the project.
Neighbor Jeff Baxter opposed the plan based on an increase to 20 units from the 10 units the plan originally proposed. He also noted that current city code does not allow for as many units on the 1.45 acre lot as have been proposed.
With people saying they need more affordable housing in Preston at odds with residents saying they don’t like the high density housing, the commission continues to study the issue.
Call feels the project is an asset that Preston needs, but recognizes that “nobody wants them in their backyard....It’ll take give and take on both sides,” he said.
Titensor recognized the patrons felt the process was dragging on, as the project has been discussed in prior meetings, however he feels that is the strength of the planning and zoning process.
This was the first time a pubic hearing had been scheduled for a decision to be made. He asked the city staff to do additional homework on square footage requirements for the project. Commissioner Adrienne Alvey agreed with that request.
The public hearing was extended into the commission’s next meeting to give city personnel time to review the current city code.