Tips for Packing a Healthy School Lunch
Packing lunches is not easy. It takes time and planning. Plus, just because you pack it, doesn’t guarantee your kids will eat it. However, this doesn’t mean you should send pizza and cookies every day. Here are some tips on how to pack a nutritious lunch that your kids may want to eat.
Make a Smarter Sandwich
While some kids prefer the same thing every day, others may be alright with a slight change to their sandwich.
- Use different breads like 100% whole-wheat tortilla wraps, pita pockets, or mini bagels.
- Try adding shredded carrot or zucchini and sliced apple or pear.
- Swap avocado or hummus for cheese or mayo.
- Switch leftover grilled chicken for lunch meat.
Go Beyond the Basics
Sandwiches can quickly lose their appeal. Experiment with new foods.
- Protein-packed kebobs
- Pasta salads
- Whole-grain pancake peanut butter sandwiches
- Smoothies – Make ahead and freeze in plastic freezer jars. They will thaw by lunch.
Play with Presentation
A few simple tweaks can encourage choosy kids to try new foods. The easier the foods are to eat, the better.
- Bite-sized foods work well. Pack frilly toothpicks with small cubes of fruit and cheese. Protein, fruits, and veggies look great on a skewer.
- Use cookie cutters to make foods fun shapes.
- Make their lunch into food art.
- Pack brightly-colored produce to add color.
Love Those Leftovers
Think about using the leftovers from a family favorite dinner for a next day’s lunch. Use a thermos to keep foods hot or cold.
Let Them Dunk
Let your kids play with their food especially when they get extra nutrition. Try packing one of these fun dunks with dippers:
- Fruit slices to dip into yogurt or peanut butter.
- Vegetable strips to dip into hummus, cottage cheese, guacamole, or fresh salsa.
- Whole-grain crackers to dunk into soup.
Take Time with New Foods
Studies have shown kids can come around to eating foods they previously wouldn’t eat after repeated, unpressured exposure—but it’s not a fool-proof solution. While it may be true for many kids with many foods, it’s not true for all kids with all foods.
Pack a small amount of a new food, and continue to reintroduce it on and off for several weeks. If at the end they still don’t like it, switch it up to something in the same food family.
Healthy Snacks
Kids rely on snacks to keep their energy up, but the type of snack is important. Packaged snacks tend to lack important nutrients and can be high in sugar, sodium and saturated fats. Take control of what is in your kids’ snacks by making them yourself!
If you go the store-bought route, stick to fruits, nuts, and items with small ingredient lists. Good options include baked pita chips, almonds and walnuts, low-sugar granola, yogurts with low sugar content, grapes, bananas, and dark chocolate.
Get Them Involved
When kids help pack their lunch, they’re more likely to eat it! Enlist kids to help assemble lunch the night before. Have a list of options for them to pack for their lunches. Give easy food options for them to prepare. Consider using containers to organize your fridge and pantry with healthy lunch choices.