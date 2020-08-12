John and Barbara Packer know how to throw a party. And they seized the opportunity to give back to the community on their own, in spite of the cancelation of Idaho Days and the Preston Night Rodeo. Based on the assumption “if you reserve it, they will come,” Packers set a date, invited a car show, and scheduled fireworks. And the people did come.
The festivities Sat., Aug. 8, began with a “Go!” directed by Emily Jensen at 7 a.m., and 19 runners scrambled up Main Street for the official Fun Run of the day. Lacey Hansen gave the official times as most of the racers panted across the finish line from the mile run. Matt Crosgrove arrived first, with 5.54 minutes, followed by Owen Hansen from Melba at 6.42 minutes, and Harley Crosgrove at 7.41 minutes.
Steve Crosgrove waited patiently in the truck at the finish line for five more of his children to arrive with a promise of breakfast shortly. He admitted there is no secret for the kids’ achievement, “They just like to be active.” Lane Hansen, Owen’s five-year old brother was the youngest participant and exclaimed, “That’s the longest race I’ve ever done!” Cousin Baylor Hansen honestly remarked, “It wasn’t fun,” but his mother quickly reminded him that he completed a goal by finishing – at least some compensation for all the pain.
Meanwhile, remarkable old cars were carefully lining up in the park. Yawning trunks and hoods revealed immaculate paint jobs and mirror finishes. Rockin’ to music from the Beach Boys, proud owners registered their vehicles under the direction of Jeremy Naef, propped up tents, and admired the display. Naef’s son, Triton, was quick to point out intricate details on the creations from their Cowboy’s Auto Body and Customizing shop on Second East. Doug West brought nine vehicles from Preston, and the more than 85 entries — which exceeded last year’s Idaho Days participation — came from as far away as Wyoming, Salt Lake, and Boise. Ken Baxter left Island Park at 4 a.m. to arrive on time, showing off his exact replica of the 1932 bright yellow Little Deuce Coupe from the movie “American Graffiti.”
Locals were well represented. J. D. Cole from Whitney brought his ’67 Chevy and claimed he is a “bad influence” on his son-in-law Wes Fellows who displayed his ’63 GMC C-10. They apparently like each other well enough to work together a couple days a week. Ten-year-old Tucker and seven-year-old Wyatt Mooseman were all smiles under the tent with Grandpa Jeff Gale from Preston. They seemed willing enough to tend the ’55 Bel Air for the day as long as the treats held out.
Jason and Natalie Smith and their children, Colton, Sawyer, Savannah, and Wyatt from Franklin sauntered down the rows of cars enjoying the beautiful weather. Sawyer exclaimed that his favorite part was the “orange ones,” of which he quickly pointed out three.
Tate and Talee Porter were part of the entertainment, singing on stage, as was Bryce Wood, Steven Anderson and other performers. About 200 people attended, seated in groups in the park.
Although a breakfast and dinner were originally planned, they were canceled by the health department — so bottled drinks and the cotton candy were sold.
By dark, the park was surrounded by people in their vehicles to watch the fireworks. Attendees were thrilled with the show, saying they were some of the best they’d seen. A group of volunteers picked up trash after everything was over.