Palmer Deloy Barnes was born July 23, 1936, in Rigby, Idaho, to William “Bill” Barnes and Mabel Mae Palmer, the fourth of six children. He graduated from this life peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Glenna Marie Gordon; his eight children: Pam Tinhorn, Deb (Dave) Hersom, Nancy Anderson, Brian Barnes, Daren Barnes, Judy (Brett) Hymas, Susan (Stephen) Gale, and Craig (Mary) Barnes. He is also survived by his 27 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-granddaughters and his brother JD Barnes. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, two brothers, and one great-grandson.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Webb Funeral Home, Preston, Idaho.
Graveside dedication services were held in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery, 12463 East 129 North, Rigby, Idaho 83442. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com