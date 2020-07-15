Joyce Johnson Palmer is observing her 90th birthday on July 21. Joyce married Clyde Palmer in 1949 and six wonderful children blessed this union.
She graduated from Jordan High School where she first developed a love of bookkeeping. She enjoyed working in many office positions as a bookkeeper.
She is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many organizations. She enjoyed being a music chorister for many years. She and Clyde had the opportunity to fulfill three missions. In Columbus Ohio, she served as the mission presidents’ personal secretary.
Her favorite pastime was doing genealogical research and connecting with her Swedish ancestors. In her research, she developed an understanding of the language allowing her to translate many records. While serving on a genealogical mission, she was able to increase her skills with Swedish customs and records. Her children are very grateful for the histories of their ancestors that she compiled over her years of research, leaving a legacy for her posterity.
She had the opportunity to be the Dayton City Clerk where she learned about small town governments. She was also the Chief Judge in all local elections for several years.
Her children are Michael (Joyce), Jody (Ilene), Martin (Yvonne), Adena (Warren), Stephen (deceased), and Tracy (Tami).