Scott Palmer likes cars and he likes them shiny and clean. Banking on the idea that others feel the same way, he and his wife, Kim, decided to build Spit Shine, a new, state of the art car wash in Preston.
Their first customer, Joe Ward, came during a snowstorm on April 1, to try it out and since then, the place has kept busy, said Scott.
“People have been good to us,” he said. The facility has been something he has been thinking about for years, said Kim.
Not only does it offer self-serve manual bays, but it offers soft touch as well as no-touch automatic bays. Another feature unique to this establishment is “mud guns,” which are adjustable high-pressure wands designed to part vehicles from muddy encrustations.
Air driers — a feature bike riders enjoy — are also nice on windows, said the Palmers, and vacuum stations are stationed just outside the bays. Finally, in an increasingly cashless society, this car wash has the option to operate on credit cards, said Kim.
One of the two is usually at the car wash, cleaning the bays, dumping garbage, or visiting with customers.
Spit Shine is the first phase of a commercial block Palmers are developing at this North State Street location in Preston. When completed, there will be room for about a dozen businesses there, he said.