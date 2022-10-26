I often reflect on my days of playing high school or rec league sports. An activity that my arthritic, knee-replaced legs and aching back no longer tolerate but my mind greatly glorifies.
Aside from the specific games or individual merits of those long ago days, the most rewarding feelings come from the interactions I had with teammates and coaches.
My generation revered our coaches; they could almost do no wrong. My parents taught me that you do not blame the coach or the referee for the outcomes of a game. Granted, this trait was easy to follow when you were a starter or got plenty of playing time. If we lost by one point, my Dad would then offer: “If you had made both your free throws earlier in the game, the score would have been different. They call them “free” for a reason ya know.”
Criticism was leveled at coaches on some fronts I am certain, but speaking for myself, I never heard a word of that negativity from my parents or older brothers who supported me faithfully with their attendance at both home and away games.
While reading an article last week detailing the news of a local college player being benched by the coach for “internal reasons,” I recalled a similar event of humbling discipline I received during my junior year of high school competition.
It was the final home game of our fairly successful 1978-79 basketball season. We were playing Snake River HS and I had been the starting center for the entire season. On this particular night, friends from Provo had made the drive to Preston to cheer, so I was pretty excited to play in front of them.
With nary a word, Coach Larry Andersen (son of USU coach and athletic director LaDell Andersen) announced in the pre-game locker room chat that the senior who had served as my backup would be getting the starting nod. A few moments of pause but then it dawned on me: “He is a senior, this is our last home game, he deserves the start.”
I was fine with it. I fully expected that I would enter the game from the bench soon enough. Boy was I shocked, stunned, dismayed and then angry when the final buzzer rang and I had not moved from my now very warm spot on the bench! The team had played well and we came away with a narrow victory.
After changing into street clothes, Coach Andersen called me to his office. He started with: “I bet you’re wondering why you didn’t play tonight?” “Yeah…” I mumbled, “I’m cool with him getting to start because it was his last home game but I thought I’d still play.” I went on to explain how disappointed I was because family and out of town friends were at the game and had made the trip for nothing.
He continued with “All week in practice you loafed. You didn’t work, you didn’t show much interest. You’ve had a good year and we depend on you for the district tournament next week but you’ve gotten cocky! I thought I needed to get your head back on straight.”
Those words hit me like a blindside screen set at the top of the key and they had the desired effect. They were further emphasized when I got home that night and had to tell Dad about the conversation. He too, had been puzzled by my bench warming experience but simply listened and after hearing my version calmly said, “You must have had it coming. He’s the coach, he’s the boss. I hope you listened.”
I am not privy to the relationships between coaches and parents in our current sports environment. But, I have a sinking feeling that things have changed, for the worse. I say this from hearing the talk on the street, the rumors when a local coach gets fired, etc. I then immediately think of my Dad backing up the coach and my coach trying to fortify my character. And I marvel at my good fortune.
I acknowledge that coaches are fallible and parents make mistakes, but in my case, I lucked in (not out) by having the positive and affirming influence from both home and school sports mentors. I did not always listen; I may or may not have been banned from church ball back in my time living in Idaho Falls. My sportsmanship and temper on the court have not always been exemplary. But I will take the stand for better behavior from all parents, grandparents and spectators.
To Coach Larry Andersen, to Dad and Mom, and to all my other unnamed coaches over the years I say my normal sign off … JOB WELL DONE!!
