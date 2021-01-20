Preston City officials say local parents could be the reason their kids may not participate in city-sponsored youth sports.
Although he understands people are tired of pandemic-related restorations, Councilman Todd Thomas said that is no excuse for giving the city's recreation board pushback. There have been some ugly verbal confrontations between parents and coaches.
"We've got to have better sportsmanship. Fifty percent of our goal is to teach cooperation and sportsmanship, and it's the parents (causing problems)," he said.
Because of the problem, the recreation board "is leaning very heavily towards a policy that if you (parent) are banned, so is your kid," said Thomas. He also said the board is trying to simplify refunds to be easier on office staff, and that city staff are looking into grants that will help improve Craner Field.