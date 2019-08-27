Parents are ready for the Preston School District to find another way for their children involved in sports to raise funds.
"Our kids have enough of gold cards," Darren Kelley told board members at their August meeting. Youth participating in sports are asked to sell a certain number of cards at the beginning of the school year. The funds are funneled into the fall sports programs.
Of the $25 dollars the cards, which offer coupons to buyers, cost, $10 goes to the card company and $15 to the program. Over last three years the district has averaged $15,000 from the sale of the cards, which is split up between teams, said superintendent Marc Gee.
"I'd rather give $25 if I knew it was going to the team instead of $10 go to someone else," Kelley said. "I’m asking you as a board to come up with something else and put this to an end.”
His request was seconded by Brett Meek. Both men say they have more than one child interested in participating in the program and when they consider the youth in their neighborhood. That means a neighborhood becomes rapidly saturated with requests to purchase the cards - or parents purchasing an inordinate amount of cards of coupons they don't use.
"It’s the kids that do fall sports that get the pressure," said Meek.
The board agreed to review the program.
"The pressure is not supposed to be heavy. This is supposed to be an opportunity," said board member Brooke Palmer. Board member Fred Titensor noted that individuals interested in donating to any aspect of the education of local youth are invited to do so through the Preston Education Foundation.
"You can donate to the education foundation, such as $500 and it’ll cost you about $125, because of the way the state weighs education deductions. Donations could be earmarked to any team or teacher you wanted to."
In other business, the board welcomed new teachers hired for the 2019-20 school year.
Amy Roberts, who has been substitute teaching and volunteering in the district, recently finished her teaching certificate through the ABCTE program and is teaching fifth grade. She originally graduated from Utah State in nutrition and food science.
Story Hines will split her time between the junior high and high school teaching English. She graduated from college in 2016, gained her teaching certificate through the ABCTE program, then earned a masters degree.
"This is my fourth year teaching," she said, but is coming from a "very large district is said she's glad to be coming where she can can "get to know people."
Sara Kartimedies, a Logan native, is coming to the district from Australia to teach choir in the high school and the junior high. (See the Aug. 21 edition of The Preston Citizen) She accepted the position two weeks before school started, so despite being tired, she said she had "a great first week. The kids are great."
Samantha Averett – is also teaching English at the junior high. This is her first job as a teacher and she hopes to gain some experience before returning to school to get her masters degree.
Craig Cunningham will teach high school English as well as weight training. This is his 23rd year teaching and coaching sports. He will be helping to coach the PHS varsity football team.
Three other teachers have started with the district, but were unable to attend the board meeting. They are Jen Oxborrow, who will teach first grade, Cami Thorsen, who will teach speech and language, and Dakotah Atkinson, who will teach economics and Spanish.
A delegation of the Preston Future Farmers of America attended the meeting and requested permission to attend the 92nd annual National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana at the end of October. Fourteen students and two advisors will attend the 92nd national state convention Oct. 26-Nov. 2. They will be part of a 65,000 delegation at the convention and will take the school's poultry judging team to compete nationally.
The board granted the youth their request, then heard about changes to the district's bus routes that will allow children in Treasureton an extra half an hour at home in the mornings.
"We did some rearranging and some of our new sub drivers had some ideas that knocked 20-25 minutes off the route," said transportation supervisor Kevin Seamons. Children on those routes are getting on the bus at 6:50 a.m. now, instead of 6:20 a.m., like they were last year.
He also split the Riverdale route and created a lower Riverdale route that also covers part of Preston, and takes pressure off of leaving so early in the morning; and a route to Maple Creek in Franklin. That makes 19 routes for the district this year.
Seamons was also happy to report that he was able to hire four new drivers, something the district desperately needed last year.
The district will also be disposing of two of its older busses and receiving two new transit buses with improved controls on emission as part of a government granting program to reduce traffic-created pollution.
Seamons also reassured board member Brandon Roberts that he continues to look for a reasonable price on a travel bus.
That prompted a quick review of the savings the district has accumulated through the purchase and use of vans instead of busses for smaller groups of youth.
Already we would have spent $264,000 in bus fees if we hadn’t had vans," said Supt. Gee. Seamons was thanked for his work in "keeping the fleet and crew in order," and the bus routes were approved.
The board also renewed a contract with Franklin County Medical Center – Contract for its athletic trainer, which began three years ago. Instead of $10,000, the contract is $12,000 per year for three years. All other aspects are the same.
"For the amount of time he spends it is still a bargain," said Titensor. The partnership with the FCMC has also allowed the district to cut costs on hiring a certified speech pathologist supervisor.
Last year, the district contracted with IHC for services "to the tune of $38,000 a year to supervise our speech language pathologist. It was in our opinion more than needed to happen, and more than state required," said Gee.
"Last spring FCMC hired their own speech language pathologist for their own purposes. But that means they have someone that can be our supervisor. They can do 6-8 hours a week. Already that’s more than what state was requiring. So we were able to save a significant amount of money," he said. "We are bringing money back home and we have another speech and language pathologist working with our kids rather than doing paperwork"