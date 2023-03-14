Illustrating a mindset that differs from the prevailing American culture, Darren Parry told a group of Franklin County residents recently the story of a hunter who bagged a large animal.
A non-native American asked the hunter how he would store the meat. The hunter said he would store the meat in the bellies of his brothers… meaning that he would share it with his village, storing up good will among his neighbors.
Parry, a council-member of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, speaks to a wide range of audiences across the nation — and now Denmark — of the ideals that governed his Native American ancestors. He spoke at the Larsen-Sant Library March 1, at the invitation of the Franklin County Historical Society.
Parry also updated the group on the progress his tribe is making towards transforming the area around the Bear River Massacre, site north of Preston, into a nature park and memorial to the 400-plus Shoshone people who died there at the hands of Col. Patrick O’Connor and his California Volunteers in 1863.
The tribe has removed hundreds of non-native Russian olive trees at the site. Using his grandmother Mae Timbimboo Parry’s plant diary as a guide, the tribe will reintroduce and cultivate native flora, which they expect will invite native fauna to return, as well. They hope to reroute Battle Creek, which they called Beaver Creek, to its natural course, one day. This year, the tribe intends to begin constructing a walking path on the property.
“It will be a living, learning classroom, involving decades,” he said. “What happens here will also help the Great Salt Lake,” he said. Due to drought and increased demand on streams flowing into it, the lake has disappeared from much of its original footprint.
At a future visitor’s center, for which about half the funding needed to build has been raised, “the voices that have been quiet for 160 years will be heard,” said Parry. Their methods of survival, of community and way of seeing their role as stewards instead of owners of the land will be shared at the center.
“European settlers thought the fertile land and clean waters (of Cache Valley) were untouched,” and for the taking. “It was not untouched, but the result of broad range of land management,” said Parry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.