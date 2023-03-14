Darren parry

Darren Parry spoke at the Larsen-Sant Library March 1, at the invitation of the Franklin County Historical Society.

 Photo by NECIA P. SEAMONS

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Illustrating a mindset that differs from the prevailing American culture, Darren Parry told a group of Franklin County residents recently the story of a hunter who bagged a large animal.

A non-native American asked the hunter how he would store the meat. The hunter said he would store the meat in the bellies of his brothers… meaning that he would share it with his village, storing up good will among his neighbors.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.