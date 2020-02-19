The Utah Legislature took a momen on Monday, Feb. 10, to honor Darren Parry, the Chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation. Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes and Senator Lyle W. Hillyard in the Senate Chambers explained that the honor was for his relentless work to bring the history of norhtern Utah and Southernn Idaho's native people, his ancestors, to light from their perspective.
“We honor Darren Parry for his work to illuminate the history of the Shoshone nation. We acknowledge Darren’s visionary leadership to the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation to preserve their history and culture. We thank Darren for his aspirations and determination to build an interpretive center at the memorial site of the Bear River Massacre. Many perspectives, traditions and experiences make us stronger, wiser, and more resilient as a people.
“Now therefore let it be recognized that the Utah’s Senate pays tribute to his work and research and his family story and the untold history of the Bear River Massacre. His commitment to memorialize the history of the Shoshone nation has brought his people together, enriching all of us and continues to bring reconciliation that will be felt for generations to come,” states the citation.
Parry will be in Preston on Feb. 26, from 6-8 p.m. at the Larsen-Sant Library to share the histories his grandmother, Mae Timbimboo Parry, wrote down that had been handed down orally for generations. Many of them included individual accounts from survivors of the Bear River Massacre.
Those stories as well as the history and culture of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation are now available in Parry's recently published the book “The Bear River Massacre: A Shoshone History” which illuminates the moving stories, history, and culture of the Shoshone people. The book is available at the Preston Citizen.
Parry thanked the legislature and told members that that their work to help his people tell their story is helping to make the world a better place. The Utah Legislature apportioned $750,000 last year towards the construction of a new interpretive center for the Shoshone four miles northwest of Preston. Ground is expected to be broken on the center in July.
During the annual memorial on Jan. 29 at the Bear River Massacre site, Parry emphasized that his people just want their perspective heard. “We are not looking to make things right," he said.
Parry was also tapped by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for information that is included in a chapter of the Church's new publication, Saints, Vol.2: The Standard of Truth. The chapter tells the story of the local Shoshone tribe, how they were affected by the immigrating pioneers and their eventual conversion to the church.