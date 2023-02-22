Darren Parry

Darren Parry, a council member of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, will be the featured speaker at an event Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. at the Larsen-Sant Library in Preston.

 Photo by NECIA P. SEAMONS

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Franklin County Historical Society is sponsoring a night with Darren Parry Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. at the Larsen-Sant Library in Preston.

Parry is a council member of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation (NWB) and a descendant of Sagwitch, a survivor of the Bear River Massacre that took place in 1863, just north of Preston.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.