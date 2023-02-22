...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles,
Montpelier, and Georgetown.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Darren Parry, a council member of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, will be the featured speaker at an event Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. at the Larsen-Sant Library in Preston.
The Franklin County Historical Society is sponsoring a night with Darren Parry Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. at the Larsen-Sant Library in Preston.
Parry is a council member of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation (NWB) and a descendant of Sagwitch, a survivor of the Bear River Massacre that took place in 1863, just north of Preston.
Parry said he will address land restoration at the Bear River Massacre Site and the indigenous perspective on land restoration and community. He has spoken much on issues relating to the Great Salt Lake and stewardship recently and has a lecture on climate and the environment slated in Vail, Colorado before the March 1 event in Preston.
Parry, who authored “The Bear River Massacre — A Shoshone History” in 2019, will have copies of his book available at the lecture on March 1. In addition to a history of his ancestral people, the massacre and what happened to the few survivors of the band, he includes his grandmother Mae Parry’s field notes on local edible and medicinal plants, including their Shoshone name and uses. The late Mae Parry lived in Utah and was a NWB historian and activist.
The book also includes a Shoshone prayer, a portion of which begs: “Make me wise, so that I may know the things you have taught my people the lessons you have hidden in every leaf and rock. I seek strength not to be superior to my brothers, but to be able to fight my greatest enemy — myself…”
