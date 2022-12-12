...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. New snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches,
except 3 to 7 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.
Winds gusting as high as 25 mph especially at ridge tops.
* WHERE...The Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida
Region, Bear River Range, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot
Mountains, Caribou Range, Big Hole Mountains and the Teton
Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 pm MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery
road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Patricia Mendenhall Smith Andreasen, 93, passed away Saturday morning, December 10, 2022 at Logan Regional Hospital in Logan, Utah from effects of heart failure. She was born on November 18, 1929 in Thatcher, Idaho to Millen Herd and Della Thatcher Mendenhall. She married Norman Busby Smith on June 30, 1948 in the Logan LDS Temple. They were blessed with 5 children. Norman preceded her in death in 1981. She later married Max Wayne Andreasen on May 9, 1994.
Patricia grew up in Thatcher, ID, graduating from Grace High School. She then attended Utah State University where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. Norman and Pat raised their family on a small farm in Mound Valley, Idaho prior relocating to American Falls, Idaho. She was a Medicare Clerk and Personnel Director of Harms Memorial Hospital, American Falls, Idaho. She also served on the Planning and Zoning Committee for the City of American Falls. She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she was called to serve as Stake Primary President (Bannock Stake), Relief Society and Young Women's President, pianist, organist, and choir accompanist. She later lived in Preston, ID, Providence, UT, and recently Logan, UT.
She was a talented cook and enjoyed music, playing both the piano and organ. At one time she was a member of the AF Sharps singing ensemble. Recently when asked what her hobbies were, she indicated that she loved to ride horses when she was younger, has always enjoyed animals, and was often found cheering on her kids and grandkids in all their endeavors.
Patricia is survived by her brother, Von T. Mendenhall; five children: N. Randy (LaDean E.) Smith of Pocatello, ID; Scott M. (Suzanne M.) Smith of St. George, UT; E. Ned (Debra L.) Smith of Idaho Falls, ID; Maren S. (Douglas W.) Stromberg of Providence, UT; Tim G. Smith of Rigby, ID; 15 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren. Pat is also survived by her stepchildren Von (Nickie) Andreasen of Rocklin, CA; Vicky (Bill) Draughn of Layton, UT; Gay (Dale) Royce of Nephi, UT; Patti (Chad) Bowles of Nephi, UT; Kim (Valerie) Andreasen of Thatcher, ID; and Eve (Scott) Jackson of Ferron, UT. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, brother M. Dwight Mendenhall, granddaughter Callie Elizabeth, stepdaughters Sandra Jensen and Maxene Sweat, and stepsons Kay and Van Andreasen.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at Logan Regional ICU and Williamsburg Retirement Community for their considerate and loving care of our mother.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, ID with Bishop D. Jasen Stromberg conducting. A viewing will be held prior to the services that day from 9-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery at 2:00 pm. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.webbmortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Primary Children's Medical Center by going to: Primary Children's Hospital Give Now
