The Small Business Paycheck Protection Program provides small businesses with funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs including benefits. Funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities.
Fully Forgiven
Funds are provided in the form of loans thatwill be fully forgiven when used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities (due to likely high subscription, at least 75% of the forgiven amount must have been used for payroll).
Loan payments will also be deferred for six months. No collateral or personal guarantees are required. Neither the government nor lenders will charge small businesses any fees.
Must Keep Employees on the Payroll—or Rehire Quickly
Forgiveness is based on the employer maintaining or quickly rehiring employees and maintaining salary levels. Forgiveness will be reducedif full-time headcount declines, or ifsalaries and wagesdecrease.
All Small Businesses Eligible
Small businesseswith 500 or fewer employees—including nonprofits, veterans organizations, tribal concerns, self-employed individuals, sole proprietorships, and independent contractors—are eligible. Businesses with more than 500 employees are eligible in certain industries.
When to Apply
The program is set to go between Thursday, April 2, and Monday, April 6, said Shawn Oliverson, director of economic development for Preston City. Starting April 3, 2020, small businesses and sole proprietorships can apply. Starting April 10, 2020, independent contractors and self-employed individuals can apply. Small businesses are encouraged to apply quickly because there is a funding cap.
How to Apply
Small businesses can apply through any existing SBA 7(a) lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit System institution that is participating.
Locally, Zion’s Bank, Wells Fargo, US Bank, Ireland Bank, and Altabank are participating. Other regulated lenders will be available to make these loans once they are approved and enrolled in the program. All loans will have the same terms regardless of lender or borrower.
Oliverson also suggested interested businesses check out additional resources available at the US Treasury website: https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/top-priorities/cares-act/assistance-for-small-businesses
A list of participating lenders as well as additional information and full terms can be found at www.sba.gov. The Paycheck Protection Program is implemented by the Small Business Administration with support from the Department of the Treasury. Lenders should also visit www.sba.govor www.coronavirus.govfor more information.