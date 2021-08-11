Payne to wed Cushing Necia Seamons Necia Seamons Editor Author email Aug 11, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Andrew Payne and Amelia Marie Cushing will be married in the Logan Temple on Aug. 27, 2021. Kevin is the son of Larry and Edna Payne. Amelia is the daughter of Andy and Becky Cushing.A reception will be held Aug. 27, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at This Is The Place Heritage Park, 2601 Sunnyside Ave S., Salt Lake City, Utah, in the Atkin Home. An open house will celebrate Amelia and Kevin on Sept. 11, from 6-8 p.m. at the Larsen-Sant Library, 109 South 100 East, Preston, Idaho.The couple is registered at Target. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Amelia Marie Cushing Kevin Andrew Payne Worship Open House Becky Cushing Preston Andy Idaho Necia Seamons Editor Author email Follow Necia Seamons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Man pulled gun on bull that nearly entered stands at Preston rodeo Hundreds of USU students scrambling for housing after developer fails to finish complex Johnson, Andrew Walter Logan receives $1M donation for Center Block Plaza Logan vaccine clinic promises 5 lbs of free beef for anyone getting a shot Saturday or Monday