Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Kevin Andrew Payne and Amelia Marie Cushing will be married in the Logan Temple on Aug. 27, 2021. Kevin is the son of Larry and Edna Payne. Amelia is the daughter of Andy and Becky Cushing.

A reception will be held Aug. 27, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at This Is The Place Heritage Park, 2601 Sunnyside Ave S., Salt Lake City, Utah, in the Atkin Home.

An open house will celebrate Amelia and Kevin on Sept. 11, from 6-8 p.m. at the Larsen-Sant Library, 109 South 100 East, Preston, Idaho.

The couple is registered at Target.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you