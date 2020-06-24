Preston Golf and Country Club’s Open League played a Chicago Tournament last week. In the First Flight, Vic Pearson and Sawyer Jensen tied for first with two points. Jake Hess, Jackson Porter, Steve Summers, and Kade Harris all tied for third with -2’s. In the Second Flight, George Young and Richard Winterbottom finished tied for first with a score of 1. Dave Anderson, Scott Blaisdell, and Val Sparrow tied for third with a score of 0. In the Third Flight, Don Newbold finished first with 3 points. Barry Hawkes finished second with 1. Brad Wall and Steve Anderson finished tied for third with 0’s. Brandon Bassett finished 5th with -1. Skins were won by Darrell Tripp, Dave Anderson, Max Gregory, Scott Blaisdell, Steve Anderson, and Kim Johnson.
Braylen Tripp made a hole-in-one on the 9th hole at Preston Golf and Country Club. This was his first hole-in-one. The shot was hit with a 9 iron from 90 yards and was witnessed by his father Darrell Tripp and his grandfather Craig Buttars.