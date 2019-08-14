PEF sponsors Dollars for Scholars

Two dozen youngsters got a friendly boost to start the school year from volunteers and the Preston Education Foundation (PEF).
Thanks to the generosity of Stokes Marketplace, the youth were taken school shopping last Friday. They found the supplies they need for school at Stokes and traveled to Kohl's where they were able find exceptional mark-downs on new school clothing. Funds to purchase whatever wasn't donated were made possible by local businesses, teachers and individuals.
Students who received the boost were nominated by teachers, counselors and principals of their schools.
This is the second year the foundation has conducted this "Dollars for Scholars" event, and volunteers for the project were pledging their presence for it again next year.
Judy Harris said she thoroughly enjoyed taking the morning to help one young man prepare for school. "He's a darling boy and he had so much fun. He was a complete gentleman," she said.
They boy said he was excited about school because he enjoys making friends. His enthusiasm was similar to that of the other youngsters, as well as a sense of gratitude.
"Now my mom will only have to buy things for my brother," said one young lady.
"We are excited we could do it again, and with the support of the community we can," said Julie Westerberg of the PEF.
"The teachers loved it, the parents loved it and the kids absolutely loved it,' said Lynda Hamblin, who retired from 25 years as a teacher in the Preston School District and is now a member of the PEF.
"Its important to support the foundation and our teachers. That's where the money (from the foundation) goes," said Hamblin. "We have lots of support from the community," she said.