Much much good is taking place in Franklin County as people work together to adjust to coronavirus-inspired changes to our society. Teachers/parents/students work out at-home educational efforts. Local businesses are finding new ways to serve their customers and setting special hours to accommodate seniors and the immunosuppressed. Grocery store stockers are working as fast as they can. Local organizations, like the firefighter’s auxiliary and neighbors are finding ways to help each other. Everyone is disinfecting their homes and establishments as best they can.
Long before social media platforms were even imagined, it became very obvious to us at The Preston Citizen that the grapevine was far faster at disseminating information to the public than a weekly newspaper would ever be. BUT, it was also very apparent that the stories being disseminated were riddled with misinformation.
Social media is just the good old grapevine on steroids.
We invite you to continue to inform us, so we can help inform the rest of our community of the facts.
Another thing we encourage you to be is calm, caring and careful. A little online research reveals that the calmer you are, the stronger your immune system is, and the kinder you’ll feel. Fear weakens immune systems.
Rep. Chad Christensen noted last week that he has fielded many inquiries about the state’s border towns and frequent out-of-state visitors, as well as an online health and welfare form designed for neighbors to tell on each other if one was not in compliance with the stay-at-home order.
Thankfully, that form was quelled. This is still the land of the free, and measures like those smack of the insidious tattling that have torn neighbors and families apart in every communist country. Let’s do everything we can to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 voluntarily. We can do this without mandates. We can do this with personal responsibility and kindness.
Rid yourself of fear by shifting your focus on what you are grateful for and find a way to help someone else. Stay informed, but limit how much time you spend watching the news, then take that time to turn on personal connections. You’ll feel better already and help others at the same time.