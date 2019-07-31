I recently attended a workshop where Dr. Pamela Hutchinson, University of Idaho Weed Scientist, gave a presentation on pesticide development and safety. Pretty boring eh? No, it was engaging and loaded with evidence for why pesticide use is safe and critically valuable in the effort to feed a burgeoning world population. There is much negative publicity, driven mostly by emotion and hype rather than scientific evidence, regarding the danger of pesticides.
Pesticides do NOT cause cancer. An average adult would have to ingest 3,000 heads of lettuce, per day over their entire lifetime to ingest enough pesticide to reach concentration levels commonly found to cause health problems. That isn’t to say the chemical compounds themselves aren’t hazardous. Their risk all comes down to amount and susceptibility. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requires 120 different types of tests to be run before approving a pesticide. Other federal and state agencies also regulate pesticide registration and use. The pesticides we have available have withstood the rigorous scrutiny of regulation at many levels and are listed safe when properly used.
We don’t want pesticides in our food just as we would prefer not to have preservatives, artificial colors and sweeteners, as well as any number of compounds that get added to our food chain. It is helpful however to understand just how little pesticide residue actually ends up there. In the various tests conducted before a pesticide is released for use, a maximum daily intake level for a human is determined where no adverse effects are observed. Then, the acceptable daily intake is set 100 to 1000 times below where any adverse effect is observed. In other words, a safety buffer is built in many times below concentrations known to have any negative effect.
Our ability to detect pesticides at very low concentrations has increased drastically. In 1950 we could only detect a compound down to 1 part per million (ppm). This is equivalent to one minute in two years. In 1965 we could detect at .001 ppm, equating to one second in 32 years. By 2005 we could detect to 0.000000001 ppm.
If my math is right that is about 1/3 of a second in one million years. This has allowed us to better understand the movement and breakdown of pesticides. It has also greatly increased our ability to detect substances in very, very small amounts. The presence of a compound doesn’t mean its hazardous however.
I’m sure you’ve noticed how many products have the warning, “This product contains chemicals known to the state of California to cause cancer.” That’s because California has elected to require manufacturers to post warnings if products contain very, very small amounts of known carcinogens. It doesn’t mean the product will cause health problems but that a drop of the carcinogen is present in an ocean of other materials.
Pesticides have helped farmers produce more food on less land. Without exception we rely on someone else to grow some or all of our food. Farmers cannot produce enough food for the general populous without any pesticides. The label is the law, follow it. Pesticide labels are scientifically tested directions on how to use the products safely and effectively. Of course, there are safety factors built in and I’m glad there are.
Dr. Hutchinson’s presentation helped me put perspective on the relative risk of pesticide use. Sunlight in excess is unhealthy just as other elements in life pose a certain level of risk. Perhaps this African Proverb explains why we worry so much over things, “Well fed people have many problems, hungry people have just one.”