PG&CC hosts junior golf tournament

Preston Golf and Country Club is hosting a Junior Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 7. The cost for the event is $5 per child. Registration must be made by 5 p.m. on Aug. 6th.
This will be a nine hole event for boys ages 9-17 and girls ages 12-17.It will be a five hole event for boys age 7-8 and girls age 8-11. There will be juice and donuts prior to the tournament as well as a tee prize for each participant.
This will be a 8:30 shotgun start on the front nine. The field is limited to the first 50 participants. There will be age divisions for both boys and girls. To register contact the pro shop at 208-852-2408. We are also looking for volunteer scorekeepers. Please contact the pro shop if you are willing to keep score during this event.