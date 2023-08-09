Preston Golf and Country Club held a Low Net Tournament this past week. In Flight 1, Sawyer Jensen finished first with a net 33. Nick Anderson was second with a 34, Brandon Ormond was third with a score of 35. Chad Christensen, Joel Downs, Mo Loveday, and Rick Allen tied for fourth with net 36’s. In Flight 2, Brad Bybee and David Anderson finished tied for first with matching 35’s. Scott Blaisdell, Brady Garner, Mark Ipsen, and Scott Heusser tied for third with matching 36’s. Skins were won by Sawyer Jensen, Chad Christensen, and Dean Blaisdell.
PGCC hosted the Preston City Amateur on Aug 4th and 5th. In the Championship Flight, Nate Nyman had a 1-shot lead over Ronnie Ward after shooting a 1-under par 70 in round 1. Sawyer Jensen was 2-shots back after carding a 72 in the first round, but fired a 68 to chase down Nyman after he shot another round of 70 in round 2. Ward also shot a round of 70 in round 2 to finish one back of the the two leaders and just out of the playoff. Nate Nyman won the two hole playoff with two pars to claim the Championship and the first place prize over Sawyer Jensen. Dustin Richardson finished fourth and Brandon Harris won lap with a second round 71. In the First Flight net, Kyle Allen finished first with a 136. Tripton Beckstead was second with a net 138. Nick Creech finished third with a net 139. Austin Parkinson finished fourth with a net 148. Steve Summers and Brock Hill shared the lap with net 73’s in round 2.
In the Second Flight net, Preston Henrie finished first with a net 133. Kevin Hall finished second with a 134. Riley Knowles was third with a 140. Addam Tremea finished fourth with a 145, and Lahn Simmons won the lap with a net 70 in round 2.
In the Third Flight net, Jake Losee finished first with a 2-day total of 140. Shane Spackman was second with a 143. Channing Hemsley and Jerren Cundick finished tied for third with 145 totals. Ken Degn was fifth with a 146 total and Bailey Beckstead and Kyle Larson finished tied for 6th with 148 totals. Nate Cundick took the lap with a net 72 in round 2.
In the Fourth Flight, Kim Johnson finished first with a net 2-day total of 141. Lavell Losee was second with a 142 total. Wayne Thomas finished third with a 143. Brent Knapp was fourth with a 145. Dustin Cottam and Rod Moss tied for fifth with 147 totals. Lap was won by Larry Morrison with a net 75 in round 2.
Special thanks to all the special sponsors from Preston and the surrounding areas and to the City of Preston for it’s continued support of this event.
Preston Golf and Country Club is hosting the Preston Education Foundation Golfing Fore Kids Scramble on Saturday August 19th. It is sponsored by Ron Keller Tire and Stokes Market. The cost is $250 per team and includes cart, lunch, raffles, and prizes for a team of 4. Other sponsorship levels are available as well. To register you may contact the golf course at 208-852-2408 . Come out and support the students of the Preston School District and help raise money for the Preston Education Foundation.
Preston Golf and Country Club is hosting the Stokes Couples Tournament on Saturday, August 26th. It will be a 1:30 shotgun start. The entry fee for non-members is $140 per team and includes cart, green fees, entry, dinner, and prizes for both players. Entry For Members with a cart is $104. You may call the pro shop to register at 208-852-2408.
