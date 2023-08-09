Support Local Journalism

Preston Golf and Country Club held a Low Net Tournament this past week. In Flight 1, Sawyer Jensen finished first with a net 33. Nick Anderson was second with a 34, Brandon Ormond was third with a score of 35. Chad Christensen, Joel Downs, Mo Loveday, and Rick Allen tied for fourth with net 36’s. In Flight 2, Brad Bybee and David Anderson finished tied for first with matching 35’s. Scott Blaisdell, Brady Garner, Mark Ipsen, and Scott Heusser tied for third with matching 36’s. Skins were won by Sawyer Jensen, Chad Christensen, and Dean Blaisdell.

PGCC hosted the Preston City Amateur on Aug 4th and 5th. In the Championship Flight, Nate Nyman had a 1-shot lead over Ronnie Ward after shooting a 1-under par 70 in round 1. Sawyer Jensen was 2-shots back after carding a 72 in the first round, but fired a 68 to chase down Nyman after he shot another round of 70 in round 2. Ward also shot a round of 70 in round 2 to finish one back of the the two leaders and just out of the playoff. Nate Nyman won the two hole playoff with two pars to claim the Championship and the first place prize over Sawyer Jensen. Dustin Richardson finished fourth and Brandon Harris won lap with a second round 71. In the First Flight net, Kyle Allen finished first with a 136. Tripton Beckstead was second with a net 138. Nick Creech finished third with a net 139. Austin Parkinson finished fourth with a net 148. Steve Summers and Brock Hill shared the lap with net 73’s in round 2.


