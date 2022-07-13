Preston Golf and Country Club recently hosted the Rocky Mountain Section PGA Proam Presented by Stokes Market/True Value.
In the professional division, Cameron Garn of Rexburg, Idaho finished first with a 4-under 67. Tyson Bowen of Idaho Falls finished second with a 3-under 68.
In the senior professional division, John Van Vleet from Preston finished first with a 5-under par 66. Ryan Roll of Idaho Falls finished second with a 1-over par 72.
In the 1 gross 1 net team competition, the team of John Van Vleet, Brandon Harris, Loyd Field, and Mo Loveday finished first with a 121 total. Van Vleet's second team finished second including Joe Greene, Bill Nash, and Darin Hess with a 125 total. Cameron Garn, Tyler Garn, Brooks Brantley, and Kirk Ricks finished third with a team score of 126. Two teams tied for fourth with 128 including Tyson Bowen, Jaxon Moon, Davis Mickelsen, and Giles Anderson and the team of Kevin Kavran, Michael Cunningham, Ken Degn, and Jackson Porter.
In Flight 1 Jaxon Moon was first gross with a 70. Davis Mickelsen was second with a 71. Joe Greene and Bracken Webb finished tied for third with matching 72's.
In the net division, Bill Nash finished first with a 69. Darin Hess, Michael Cunningham, and Jackson Porter tied for second with net 70's.
In Flight 2, Mike Stears was first gross with a 78. Troy Miller finished second with a 79, and Loyd Field was third with an 82.
In the net division, Mo Loveday finished first with a 70. Tyler Garn finished second with a 74. Jeremy Appleby finished third with a 75.
PGCC is now taking entries for the Preston City Amateur on August 5th and 6th. You may pick your tee time on Friday. Saturday you will be paired within your flight by score with best scores going out last. The entry fee for the event is $76 for the event not including cart. There will be hole prizes on every hole both days of the event. To register please contact the pro shop and schedule your Friday tee time. Call now to get your preferred tee time. Call 208-852-2408.
PGCC Open League played a Low Gross Low Net tournament this past week. In Flight 1 gross division, Chad Christensen finished first with a 33. Sawyer Jensen finished second with a 36 and Logan Lyons was third with a 38. In the net division, Eli Jensen finished first with a 33. Mo Loveday and Nick Anderson finished tied for second with matching 34's. In Flight 2 gross division, Kyle Larson was first with a 41. Mike Anderson finished second with a 42 and Channing Hemsley was third with a 44. In the net division, Kay Swainston and Larry Morrison finished tied for first with matching 33's. Randy Larsen was third with a 34. Skins were won by Chad Christensen, Eli Jensen, Loyd Field, Nick Anderson, Sawyer Jensen, and Kyle Larson.
The Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men's League played a Best Ball format this week on the back nine. Two teams, Mike Cunningham and partner Ken Degn and teammates Kyle Jordan and Val Sparrow tied with a low net score of -5(31). Kyle Jordan and Val Sparrow won low net in the optional games, Ken Degn and Michael Cunningham were low gross in the optional games, and skins were won by the teams of Bob Wright/Kent Larsen, Bill Nash/Joe Greene and Brandon Harris/Lloyd Field.
PGCC held a Couples Mixed Scramble tournament Friday Night. The team of Leland Stevens, Darron Kelley, Babe Hansen, and Roger Brown took first with a combined score of 118. The second place team was Galen Alvey, Sierra Oyler, Sara Kelley, and Chad Kepner with a 119 total. Darron Kelley aced the third hole during the play of the event. This is Darron's first hole-in-one and it was witnessed by his wife Sara Kelley, Ronnie Ward, and Brett Ward.
PGCC hosted the Idaho Couples Golf Association this past weekend. In the First Flight, Gary and Debbie Naylor finished first with a two-day net total of 123. Nick and Babe Hansen were second with a 124.2 total, Leland and Tina Stevens were third with a 125.4 total and Mike and Donna Cunningham won Lap money. In the Second Flight, Dave and Pam Anderson won first with a two-day net total of 118.6. Mike and Julie Nolta were second with a total of 122. Roger and Helen Brown were third with a 126 total and Dennis and Pat Hill won Lap. In the Third Flight, Mike and Kelli Cunningham finished first with a two-day net total of 99.2. DW Lindsey and Susie Black were second with a 122.6 total. John and Bonnie Knapple finished third with a 128.4 total and Mike and DeeDee Gott won Lap.