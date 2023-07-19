Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Preston Golf and Country Club is now taking entries for the Preston City Amateur on Aug. 4-5. You may pick your tee time on Friday. Saturday you will be paired within your flight by score with best scores going out last. The entry fee for the event is $76 for the event not including cart. There will be hole prizes on every hole both days of the event. To register please contact the pro shop and schedule your Friday tee time. Call now to get your preferred tee time. Call 208-852-2408.

Tuesday Men’s League played a scramble on the front nine last week. Bill Nash and Joe Greene finished first net with a 31.9. Greg and Mike Nielsen were second with a 32.8 net. Nash and Greene also won the low gross with a 32. Bob Wright and substitute Scott Larsen were second with a 35. Skins were won by the teams of Greg Nielsen/Mike Nielsen, Brandon Harris/Loyd Field, and Bill Nash/Joe Greene.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.