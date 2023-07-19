Preston Golf and Country Club is now taking entries for the Preston City Amateur on Aug. 4-5. You may pick your tee time on Friday. Saturday you will be paired within your flight by score with best scores going out last. The entry fee for the event is $76 for the event not including cart. There will be hole prizes on every hole both days of the event. To register please contact the pro shop and schedule your Friday tee time. Call now to get your preferred tee time. Call 208-852-2408.
Tuesday Men’s League played a scramble on the front nine last week. Bill Nash and Joe Greene finished first net with a 31.9. Greg and Mike Nielsen were second with a 32.8 net. Nash and Greene also won the low gross with a 32. Bob Wright and substitute Scott Larsen were second with a 35. Skins were won by the teams of Greg Nielsen/Mike Nielsen, Brandon Harris/Loyd Field, and Bill Nash/Joe Greene.
Open League played a Chicago Tournament last week on the back nine. In the First Flight, Shane Spackman was first with a total of 2 points. Nick Anderson was second with 1.4, Curt Kidd was third with 1 point, and Mo Loveday was fourth with .3 points. Syd Sadler and Vic Pearson tied for fifth with matching 0 points. In the Second Flight, Larry Morrison was first 4 points. Barry Hawkes finished second with 2.6 points. Mike Anderson was third with 2 points, Kathleen Spraker was fourth with 1.3 points, and Mark Rossier was fifth with 0 points. Skins were won by Justin Hemmert, Shane Spackman, Larry Morrison, and Steve Spraker.
