Preston Golf and Country Club is now taking entries for the Preston City Amateur on August 5th and 6th. You may pick your tee time on Friday. Saturday you will be paired within your flight by score with best scores going out last. The entry fee for the event is $76 for the event not including cart. There will be hole prizes on every hole both days of the event. To register please contact the pro shop and schedule your Friday tee time. Call now to get your preferred tee time. Call 208-852-2408.

Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a One-Person Scramble this past week. In Flight 1, Chad Christensen and Jay Grunig finished tied for first with gross 30’s. Brandon Harris and Justin Hemmert tied for third with matching 31’s. In the net division, Jeff Birch was first with a 27. Mo Loveday was second with a 28, and David Hanrion finished third with a 29. In Flight 2 gross division, Russ Madsen was first with a 32. Eli Jensen, Mike Beckstead, and Nick Anderson finished tied for second with matching 34’s. In the net division, David Anderson finished first with a 26 and Pam Anderson was second with a 28. In Flight 3 gross division, Larry Morrison and Scott Blaisdell finished tied for first with matching 36’s. In the net division, Don Newbold was first with a 25. Kevin Bybee finished second with a 26. Skins were won by Justin Hemmert, Pam Anderson, Mike Beckstead, Larry Morrison, Scott Blaisdell, and Shane Spackman.

