Preston Golf and Country Club is now taking entries for the Preston City Amateur on August 5th and 6th. You may pick your tee time on Friday. Saturday you will be paired within your flight by score with best scores going out last. The entry fee for the event is $76 for the event not including cart. There will be hole prizes on every hole both days of the event. To register please contact the pro shop and schedule your Friday tee time. Call now to get your preferred tee time. Call 208-852-2408.
Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a One-Person Scramble this past week. In Flight 1, Chad Christensen and Jay Grunig finished tied for first with gross 30’s. Brandon Harris and Justin Hemmert tied for third with matching 31’s. In the net division, Jeff Birch was first with a 27. Mo Loveday was second with a 28, and David Hanrion finished third with a 29. In Flight 2 gross division, Russ Madsen was first with a 32. Eli Jensen, Mike Beckstead, and Nick Anderson finished tied for second with matching 34’s. In the net division, David Anderson finished first with a 26 and Pam Anderson was second with a 28. In Flight 3 gross division, Larry Morrison and Scott Blaisdell finished tied for first with matching 36’s. In the net division, Don Newbold was first with a 25. Kevin Bybee finished second with a 26. Skins were won by Justin Hemmert, Pam Anderson, Mike Beckstead, Larry Morrison, Scott Blaisdell, and Shane Spackman.
The final third session of the Tuesday Men’s League, on July 19th, began with a Total Net format. Kim Johnson and Kay Swainston took first place, shooting a five-under 67. Individual winners in the Optional Games were Val Sparrow for net score (-4), Dave Seamons for gross score (-1), with skins were won by Darin Hess and Bob Wright. Next week’s format will be a Modified Scramble with dinner provided at the conclusion of the round.
The previous week, Tuesday Men’s League played a Scramble format on the front nine. Darin Hess and Dave Seamons took the win with a net score of 29 (-6). In the optional games, The scramble net was won by Hess and Seamons as was the Scramble gross with a score of 29 Skins were won by Hess and Seamons with birdies on holes 3 and 5, Bill Nash and Joe Greene with a birdie on hole 6, and Lloyd Field and Dave Atkinson on hole 5. The second third concluded this week with Bill Nash and Joe Greene taking the win and qualifying for the season ending playoff for the League Champion.
The Open League played a Pick-a-Pro with the Open Championship. The team of Stan Cahoon/Tony Finau finished first with a combined total of 65. There was a four way tie for second between the teams of Chad Christensen/Rory McIlroy, Syd Sadler/Dustin Johnson, Ken Degn/Rory McIlroy, and Randy Larsen/Rory McIlroy with matching 66’s. Dave White/Rory McIlroy and Mike Cunningham/Justin Thomas tied for 6th with matching 67’s. Skins were won by Mike Cunningham, Wayne Henderson, Skyler Broadhead, and Eli Jensen.