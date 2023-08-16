Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Low Gross/Net Tournament this past week. In Flight 1 gross division, Justin Hemmert was first with a 32. Owen Pearson was second with a 34. In the net division, Chad Christensen finished first with a 33. Brandon Ormond was second with a 34, and Kyle Larson was third with a score of 35.
In Flight 2, Craig Allen was first gross with a 41. Wayne Henderson, Kristal Call, and Larry Morrison all tied for second with 43s. In the net division, Randy Larsen was first with a 33. Rod Moss was second with a 35. David Anderson was third with a 36. Skins were won by Justin Hemmert, Chad Christensen, Owen Pearson, Brady Garner, and Kristal Call.
Tuesday Men’s League played a net best ball last week and Justin Hemmert and Brady Garner shot the low round with a net 30. In the Optional Games Brady and Justin won low net. Glade Schvaneveldt/Jerren Cundick, Mike Cunningham/Mike Cunningham Jr., and Brandon Harris/Loyd Field tied for second with matching 32’s.
In the Optional gross division, Mike Cunningham and his son Mike Jr. tied with Brady Garner and Justin Hemmert with 31’s. Brandon Harris/Loyd Field and Darin Hess/Dave Seamons teams tied for third with 34’s. Justin Hemmert won all the skins.
PGCC is hosting the Preston Education Foundation Golfing Fore Kids Scramble on Saturday August 19th. It is sponsored by Ron Keller Tire and Stokes Market. The cost is $250 per team and includes cart, lunch, raffles, and prizes for a team of 4. Other sponsorship levels are available as well. To register you may contact the golf course at 208-852-2408 . Come out and support the students of the Preston School District and help raise money for the Preston Education Foundation.
Preston Golf and Country Club is hosting the Stokes Couples Tournament on Saturday, August 26th. It will be a 1:30 shotgun start. The entry fee for non-members is $140 per team and includes cart, green fees, entry, dinner, and prizes for both players. Entry For Members with a cart is $104. You may call the pro shop to register at (208) 852-2408.
