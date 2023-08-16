Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Low Gross/Net Tournament this past week. In Flight 1 gross division, Justin Hemmert was first with a 32. Owen Pearson was second with a 34. In the net division, Chad Christensen finished first with a 33. Brandon Ormond was second with a 34, and Kyle Larson was third with a score of 35.

In Flight 2, Craig Allen was first gross with a 41. Wayne Henderson, Kristal Call, and Larry Morrison all tied for second with 43s. In the net division, Randy Larsen was first with a 33. Rod Moss was second with a 35. David Anderson was third with a 36. Skins were won by Justin Hemmert, Chad Christensen, Owen Pearson, Brady Garner, and Kristal Call.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.