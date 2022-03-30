Do you enjoy the cackle of a pheasant rooster taking flight? Or when was the last time you had the heart-stopping thrill of a pheasant exploding into the air from under your feet?
The objective of the non-profit organization, Pheasants Forever, is to ensure that those opportunities are available now and for the generations to come. Pheasants Forever's mission is to conserve pheasants, quail, and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public access, education, and conservation advocacy.
Pheasants Forever has a unique chapter model where chapters of Pheasants Forever retain 100 percent decision-making control over their locally-raised funds. This allows chapter volunteers to develop wildlife habitat projects and conduct youth conservation events in their communities.
The Franklin County chapter of Pheasants Forever recently had their annual fundraising banquet on March 19. Chapter President Mark Beckstead started off addressing the 300 in attendance announcing that the funds raised that night would go to plant habitat and provide more hunting opportunities, especially for youth.
He announced that in 2022, the Franklin County chapter of Pheasants Forever is excited to partner with Idaho Fish and Game and USDA Farm Service Agency to create a new pheasant hunting opportunity in Franklin County. In this partnership, Pheasants Forever will lease 600 acres of current grassland and Idaho Fish and Game will include that property in their Access Yes! and pheasant stocking programs. Local Pheasants Forever board members will be responsible to release the pheasants weekly during the hunting season. The public can view the rules, pheasant release schedule, and sign up for hunting on the Zollinger Access Yes! site on the Idaho Department of Fish and Game website. Such a big project is only possible due to generous sponsors and attendees at the annual banquets.
In addition to a catered dinner, the chapter’s banquets feature raffles and multiple games where participants have a chance to win a gun and other prizes. Each year a live auction sells additional guns, hunting trips, official Pheasants Forever memorabilia, and donated items.
A highlight this year was the auctioning and raffling of 40 guns. In addition to the Access Yes! hunting site, raised funds will go to sponsoring a youth pheasant hunt, seed for planting over 40 acres of pheasant habitat on private land, and grain for pheasant winter-time feed barrels.
The Franklin County chapter of Pheasants Forever thanks the public and sponsors who supported their fund-raising banquet. They were especially thankful to Stokes Sporting Goods who provided guns. Visit the website https://pheasantsforever.org to learn more about about Pheasants Forever, and follow the Franklin County chapter on their Facebook page.