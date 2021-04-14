The Phi-Dels traveled to the state dance tournament at the Idaho Center on March 20 where they competed in four events.
Preston placed second overall with a first place finish in the kick division, first in hip hop, second in military and third in dance. Columbia, which won the dance and military divisions, also took first and Shelley third overall.
“This is the fourth consecutive year we have qualified for state,” said Coach Patriece Moffitt, excluding last year since the state level competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have been competing for four years now. We have placed in the top three at state every year that we have competed.”
"I'm extremely proud of these girls," Moffitt said. "Because of Covid we didn't even know if we would have a season this year. We started with hybrid zoom tryouts and practices. We performed at a few halftimes and then weren't able to perform again for a few months. The girls just kept working and pushing even though there were no performances happening and competitions were questionable at that time. One of my favorite moments this year was when we found out that they had opened halftimes again. That day we had the option of performing because there was a game that night. Right before we went on the floor I asked the girls if they knew why we were able to perform that night....almost in unison they said "because we didn't give up and we are prepared". A prime example of the life lessons we learn as members of a drill team right there! I'm not exaggerating when I say these kids are amazing!"
In addition to taking second place, Coach Moffitt was named Coach of the Year by the Idaho Coaches of Dance and Cheer (ICDC). Each year, ICDC selects coaches to be honored at the Cheer and Dance State Tournament. Winners are selected from all members of ICDC, based on a criteria that includes: school support, community involvement, program growth, longevity, and success, and portrays overall positivity for dancers, cheerleaders, and the state.
"As far as I'm concerned Covid has made it a long hard year to coach so everyone who has coached this last year deserved 'coach of the year'", said Moffitt. "Especially my assistant coach Megan Checketts. She is absolutely the best and it's a true team effort."