The Phi-Dels traveled to the state dance tournament at the Idaho Center on March 20 where they competed in four events.

Preston placed second overall with a first place finish in the kick division, first in hip hop, second in military and third in dance. Columbia who won the dance and military divisions took first and Shelley third overall.

“This is the 4th consecutive year we have qualified for state,} said Coach Patriece Moffitt. Excluding last year since the state level competition was canceled due to COVID. “We have been competing for four years now. We have placed in the top three at state every year that we have competed.”

In addition to taking second place, Coach Moffitt was named Coach of the Year by the ICDC (Idaho Coaches of Dance and Cheer). Each year, ICDC selects Coaches to be honored at the Cheer and Dance State Tournament. Winners are selected from all members of ICDC and based on criteria that includes: school support, community involvement, program growth, longevity, and success, and portrays overall positivity for dancers, cheerleaders, and our state.