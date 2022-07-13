Rhonda Phillips has been selected to serve as the 2022 grand marshal for the Famous Preston Night Rodeo. For more than two decades, Rhonda has worked tirelessly to improve the development and inclusion of children and youth with chronic illness and disabilities in the community. Her efforts have made an incalculable difference in the lives of many individuals and families within the community.
Rhonda was raised in Fairview, Idaho where her parents (Glen and Monta Nelson) owned a dairy and crop farm. She is a graduate of Preston High School where she was active in cheerleading and PhiDels. Following high school, she attended Rick’s College (now BYU-Idaho) majoring in dance. Rhonda has shared her gift for dance in many ways, including a tour through Europe, teaching many of the community’s children, and choreographing several of Preston’s plays, musicals, and other events.
Rhonda has been serving people with chronic illness and disabilities in this community for over 40 years. Having a son with disabilities in the initial years of the disability rights movement, required constant advocacy and education in order for him to have the same access and opportunities as his peers. Although sparked by the needs of her son, Rhonda’s advocacy work was never limited by family ties. Rhonda also served as a liaison between parents of other special education students and the school system to ensure everyone felt supported and understood. Rhonda recognized that true access and inclusion required opportunities for all people with chronic illness and disability.
Together with a son, Rhonda was instrumental in creating the first Special Olympics program in the community. Her formal work in disability services began in 1998 when she began working for the Franklin County Medical Center (FCMC) Developmental Disabilities Agency (DDA), where she has helped countless children, youth, and families to adapt to chronic illness and disability and live full lives. Through her efforts as Director of the DDA, it has grown from serving a handful of clients to more than 69 each year. Rhonda has also established the Community Resource Fair where families can come to learn about resources available in the area. Rhonda is frequently invited to guest lecture at Utah State University and is recognized by many in and out of Preston as an expert in disability services and related programs.
Despite the incredible amount of service Rhonda has provided to the community, her greatest service has taken place in her own family, where she is the proud mother of eight children (two with Down syndrome) and 27 grandchildren. Beyond what she does, Rhonda is loved and appreciated for her contagious optimism, resilience, energy, and kindness. Rhonda’s inspiring influence on the community and on all those who know and love her is rooted in a selfless desire to lift, love, and help. She truly epitomizes the qualities sought in the Grand Marshal of the Famous Preston Night Rodeo.