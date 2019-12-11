PHS alumni invited to class challenge

To keep restoration moving forward on the 129-year-old Oneida Stake Academy building, a class challenge has been issued and the class of 1974 is leading the pack, with the class of 1965 coming in second.
“We have been generously blessed by organizations outside of Franklin County who see the value of restoring this magnificent building for the community to use again. Now we hope its alumni will join the action. It is, of course, part of our history and being restored for our families to enjoy,” said OSAF board member Helen Smith.
Participation is easy. Donations can be made online at https://www.mightycause.com/event/Osafundraiser, as well as by mail. Checks can be sent to P.O. Box 555, Preston, Idaho 83263.
The graduating class which donates the most ($100,000 minimum) will be able to hold all their remaining reunions at the academy building for free. All other classes will be able to hold one reunion at the academy for free for each $10,000 raised. Already, several classes have begun to give towards those goals.
Donations can also be made in the name of a past grad, said Ann Yearsley, who is managing the contest. “Just choose their class and type in their name with their donation,” she said.
Persons wishing to donate $250 or more for naming rights on pavers as well, can contact a member of the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation: Saundra Hubbard, Helen Smith, Cindy Harris, Paul Judd, Dan Oswald, Shawn Oliverson, Necia Seamons, Elliott Larsen and Alexis Beckstead. “We will add your donation to your class competition and save on processing fees,” said Smith.
“The whole idea of the academy is to bring our community together in an intergenerational way, so this is a neat thing we can do as a class. Its a fun way to bring our classes together to accomplish something positive for the community,” said Oliverson.