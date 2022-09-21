Preston High’s 2022 Homecoming Royalty (left to right): freshman royalty Helaman Steele and Kathrine Mueller, sophomore royalty Jake Schuman and Ella Marlow, junior royalty Carson Winder and Jenna Crossley, senior royalty Juan Diego, Gillian Bryce, homecoming King Kade Lords and Queen Tevya Palmer.
West Side High 2022 Homecoming Royalty (left to right): 3rd Attendant Abby Fuller, 2nd Attendant Eliza Olson, 1st Attendant Lilly Hyde, Queen Madison Bair.
West Side homecoming queen Madison Bair poses for a picture with her father.
Citizen sports writer/Production
- West Side Royalty from Sep. 2 and Preston royalty from Sep. 16.
