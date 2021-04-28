Preston and West Side both competed at the Sky View Invitational and Preston’s JV meet last week. In team scores the Preston boys won the Sky View meet with 174 points. Sky View took second with 116, Box Elder third at 113.5 and West Side fourth with 98 points out of 10 teams.
The Preston girls placed second overall with 102.33 behind Box Elder at 175.83. Green Canyon took third at 92, Mountain Crest fourth with 82 and West Side seventh with 61 points.
The Pirate team looks forward to the Wendell Dairyman Invite on Thursday, April 29, and the Cardinal Invite in Soda Springs on Friday, April 30. Similarly, Preston prepares for the Tiger/Grizz Invitational on Friday April 30-May 1.
At Sky View both schools competed well earning places on the podium in multiple events (see results below)
At the JV meet only Preston and West Side attended. Mostly JV athletes competed but in a few instances, such as the sprints, some of the top talent in the county went head to head. There, Bryler Shurtliff reigned supreme beating Cole Harris in both the 100 and 200 meter runs. Owen Nielsen out-jumped Jaden Perkins in the pole vault. On the girls side, Mickayla Robertson took both the 100 and 300 meter hurdles and Chakobi Lewis narrowly bested Kynlee Beckstead in pole vault.
Boys top results
100 Meters
4th Bryler Shurtliff 11.51 (.5)PR West Side
10th Brayker Smith 11.89 (.5)PR Preston
200 Meters
1st Bryler Shurtliff 22.95a (-.5)PR West Side
8th Cole Harris 23.75a (-.5)PR Preston
9th Brayker Smith 23.76a (-1.3)PR Preston
16th Brentan Noreen 25.03a (-1.3) West Side
400 Meters
1st Cole Harris 50.89aPR Preston
5th Josh Reeder 51.79aPR West Side
13th Brentan Noreen 54.87aPR West Side
16th Tristan Lyon 55.32a Preston
800 Meters
2nd Dawson Leffler 2:02.37aPR Preston
6th Parker Moser 2:07.90aPR West Side
1600 Meters
3rd Garrett Hale 4:37.00a Preston
4th Dawson Leffler 4:41.73aPR Preston
5th Luke Visser 4:43.28aPR Preston
6th Edison Leffler 4:48.28a Preston
9th Gage Cordner 4:53.08aPR Preston
18th Bradyn Noreen 5:07.27a West Side
19th Samuel Beutler 5:12.68aPR West Side
3200 Meters
1st Edison Leffler 9:46.00aPR Preston
2nd Garrett Hale 9:59.00aPR Preston
4th Sam Jeppsen 10:05.11a Preston
7th Reynger Davidsavor 10:27.00a Preston
8th Luke Visser 10:28.00a Preston
11th Gage Cordner 10:35.00a Preston
14th Bradyn Noreen 10:51.00a West Side
110m Hurdles — 39”
2nd Brecker Knapp 15.98a (.0)PR Preston
3rd Easton Henderson 16.43a (.0) West Side
8th Charles Iverson 17.22a (.0)SR Preston
17th John Anderson 18.61a (.8)SR Preston
20th Brennon Winward 19.33a (.8)PR West Side
300m Hurdles — 36”
2nd Brecker Knapp 41.75aPR Preston
3rd Easton Henderson 42.13aPR West Side
10th Jaxon England 43.94aPR West Side
12th Charles Iverson 44.31a Preston
4x100 Relay
5th West Side Relay Team 47.01a
9th Preston Relay Team 49.31a
4x200 Relay
2nd Preston Relay Team 1:34.42a
6th West Side Relay Team 1:37.86a
4x400 Relay
1st Preston Relay Team 3:32.34a
2nd West Side Relay Team 3:33.19a
SMR 200-200-400-800m
2nd Preston Relay Team 3:52.31a
6th West Side Relay Team 4:13.76a
Shot Put — 12lb
3rd Andrew Olinger 42-10.00 West Side
6th Rhett Larsen 40-09.50 Preston
12th Charles Iverson 35-00.00 Preston
13th Ayden Reynolds 34-11.50PR Preston
Discus — 1.6kg
1st Andrew Olinger 139-09PR West Side
5th Justis Crossley 118-08.50PR Preston
9th Jordan Rengifo 104-02PR Preston
10th Ayden Reynolds 103-01.50PR Preston
High Jump
1st Taite Priestley 6-08.00 Preston
4th Hayden Robinson 6-00.00PR West Side
5th Brayker Smith 6-00.00 Preston
Pole Vault
1st Benson Palmer 11-00.00 Preston
2nd Owen Nielsen 11-00.00PR West Side
3rd Kimble Rigby 11-00.00PR Preston
5th Ryan Parry 9-00.00 Preston
Long Jump
3rd Bryler Shurtliff 20-07.50PR West Side
6th Nick Nielson 20-01.50 Preston
10th Jeremy Higley 19-02.75 Preston
11th Jaxon England 19-02.00 West Side
Triple Jump
1st Hayden Robinson 40-00.00 West Side
2nd Russell Kunz 39-06.50PR Preston
3rd Paytton Alder 38-02.50 Preston
4th Logan Tracy 38-02.00PR Preston
Girls top results
200 Meters
4th Elly Jeppsen 27.50a (-1.7)PR Preston
9th Anna May 28.83a (-1.7) Preston
400 Meters
3rd Elly Jeppsen 1:00.84aPR Preston
4th Ashlyn Willis 1:02.37aPR West Side
13th Madalyn Barzee 1:05.71a West Side
800 Meters
1st Taylor Romney 2:21.08aPR Preston
6th Rachel Lee 2:31.17aPR Preston
15th Olivia Mickelson 2:41.15a Preston
27th Eliza Olson 2:51.01a West Side
1600 Meters
1st Angelie Scott 5:24.25aPR Preston
2nd Riley Ward 5:29.84aSR Preston
3rd Aubrie Barzee 5:35.55aPR West Side
4th Maren Leffler 5:35.82aPR Preston
6th Andie Bell 5:41.14a Preston
8th Ashlyn Willis 5:42.96aPR West Side
3200 Meters
3rd Angelie Scott 11:47.00aPR Preston
4th Aubrie Barzee 12:05.00aPR West Side
9th Andie Bell 12:11.00a Preston
10th Maren Leffler 12:20.00a Preston
100m Hurdles — 33”
8th Letti Phillips 18.08a (.9) West Side
8th Chloe Keller 18.08a (.9) West Side
18th Samantha Whiteley 18.78a (.0) Preston
300m Hurdles — 30”
9th Letti Phillips 49.92a West Side
14th Kylie Larsen 51.6aPR Preston
17th Marissa Clawson 52.91aPR West Side
4x100 Relay
8th West Side Relay Team 55.52a
9th Preston Relay Team 55.98a
4x200 Relay
2nd Preston Relay Team 1:49.67a
7th West Side Relay Team 1:57.05a
4x400 Relay
1st Preston Relay Team 4:12.30a
2nd West Side Relay Team 4:19.17a
4x800 Relay
3rd Preston Relay Team 10:56.02a
SMR 200-200-400-800m
3rd West Side Relay Team 5:13.35a
Shot Put — 4kg
15th Akazia Knapp 28-09.00 Preston
19th Rose Bradfield 27-09.00 Preston
30th Savannah Thompsen 22-00.00 West Side
31st Annie Springer 19-03.00PR Preston
Discus — 1kg
6th Olivia Tracy 94-03PR Preston
12th Rose Bradfield 81-05PR Preston
14th Akazia Knapp 79-04 Preston
High Jump
8th Samantha Whiteley 4-08.00PR Preston
20th Natalie Lemmon 4-04.00 West Side
Pole Vault
1st Chakobi Lewis 8-06.00 Preston
2nd Madalyn Barzee 8-00.00PR West Side
3rd Jocie Phillips 7-06.00 West Side
4th Ashley Lowe-Anderson 7-06.00 Preston
6th Kynlee Beckstead 7-06.00 West Side
6th Alaina Telford 7-06.00 West Side
8th Madison Wood 7-00.00 Preston
Long Jump
14th Olivia Tracy 14-01.25 Preston
23th Chloe Keller 13-09.25SR West Side
24th Sydnee Hatch 13-08.75 Preston
29th Natalie Lemmon 13-04.25 West Side
Triple Jump
5th Marissa Clawson 29-09.25PR West Side
6th Natalie Lemmon 28-01.25 West Side
7th Selyce Burnett 27-09.75 Preston
8th Abby Lindhardt 27-03.50 Preston
10th Sidney Streadbeck 26-05.50PR Preston