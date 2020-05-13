Preston High School will hold a live graduation on May 21 provided there are no setbacks in Idaho’s stages of reopening. Though it will be live, the event will look very different than years past.
“This year’s graduation ceremony has come with many unique challenges. We have a plan that will provide the Class of 2020 with the chance to walk across the stage, receive their diploma, and celebrate with close family members in full cap-and-gown regalia, while adhering to state and county guidelines for public health,” said superintendent Marc Gee in an announcement to seniors and their parents.
“Each student’s parents or legal guardians will be allowed to accompany their graduate and film and photograph their student’s diploma walk during preplanned ceremonies at the school. While attendance will be limited, in this way students and parents will be able to experience a unique commencement exercise,” said Gee.
All state and county guidelines for public health, including social distancing, will be followed as graduates receive their diplomas. PHS will inform students and parents of the time to go to the school.
“The remainder of the graduation ceremony, including speeches by the valedictorians and salutatorians, will be presented virtually.”
“We’re very pleased that we were able to offer an appropriate way to provide our deserving seniors the recognition they deserve while maintaining the safety needed at this time.”
The number of family members attending the live portion will be limited to 10 and a parade of graduate cars is planned for later in the evening, giving the community an opportunity to participate with the graduates in celebrating and recognizing their accomplishments.
“As we are fully aware, circumstances change,” Gee said. “The above plan may change as well. This is all new and unusual. We ask everyone involved to please exercise patience.”