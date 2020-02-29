To raise funds for a trip to California, the Preston High School Band is holding a Rain' 20s dinner concert on Thursday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the PHS cafeteria.
Featuring the school's jazz band, jazz choir and Double Helix Ensemble, the music will be accompanied by a dinner of ham, baked potatoes, salad, roll, cake and ice cream.
Tickets are available for $12 and are only available in advance. The deadline for sales is March 5. They cn be purchased at the office of Preston High School, as well as from any PHS band, choir or symphony orchestra student.
A variety of items have been donated to be raffled off at the dinner, as well, such as gift certificates for local restaurants. Raffle tickets can be purchased from students in advance or at the dinner that night.
This family friendly event also offers a free nursery for children aged 10 and under.