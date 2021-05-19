Preston defeated Century twice in the 4A District 5 tournament but could not best Pocatello for the title and state berth.
The Indians eliminated Century on May 10, at home 3-2. The Diamondbacks scored first with one run in the first inning but Preston answered with one in the second and one in the third to take a 2-1 lead. Both teams remained scoreless in the next three innings until Century tied it 2-2 on Gabe Grimmett’s RBI single in the top of the seventh.
With one out, the Indians put Damon Winn on base with a triple in the bottom of the inning and Braden Hess singled him home on the first pitch for a walk-off win that sent them to the championship game.
Ashton Madsen had a double and scored a run and Tate Greene went six and a third inning on the mound. He struck out seven and walked one. Justin Inglet finished the game, striking out one.
On May 13, the Indians faced Pocatello for the second time in the tournament and though the score was much closer, they lost 4-3
Pocatello took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and made it 4-0 with runs in the third and fourth before Preston answered.
With two outs, Tate Greene reached on an error and came home when Ashton Madsen had an inside-the-park home run making the score 2-4. Then Hess singled and scored on a Pocatello error to close the gap even more, but it was not enough. They were unable to tie it up or take the lead and Pocatello won.
Chayse Oxborrow had two of Preston’s six hits. Madsen pitched a complete game, allowing 10 hits, striking out two and walking four.