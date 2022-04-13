Preston baseball is on a roll since returning from Spring Break. They hope to keep that momentum going as they open conference play with a doubleheader at home against Century on April 12 (score unavailable at press time). They travel to Century today, April 13 to play at 5 p.m. and host Shelley on Friday, April 15 at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16 will be in Marsh Valley at 11 a.m.
On Apr. 5 the Indians took a road trip to Shelley where they lead 1-0 until the bottom of the third inning when the Russets plated four runs to make it 1-4.
Preston bats were on fire in the top of the fourth where they scored eleven times for a 12-4 lead. Davon Inglet hit a triple that cleared the bases and Emery Thorson followed up with a two run single in the inning.
Four more runs in the fifth sealed the win in five innings at 16-6.
Inglet and Thorson each contributed with four RBIs and both doubled. Inglet also chipped in with two runs and a walk. Damon Winn added two runs, one hit, one RBI and one walk and Seth Burbank three runs, three hits, one RBI and one walk.
The Indians used three different pitchers against the Russets. Chayse Oxborrow only allowed one hit in his two innings on the mound, and the junior struck out three.
Preston hosted Malad on Apr. 6 and again finished in five innings. The final score was an impressive 25-4. The Indians put the game out of reach with eight runs in the bottom of the first and eleven more in the second.
Ashton Madsen went the distance on the mound with no earned runs. He scattered eight hits, fanned seven and issued zero free passes.
Marsh Valley came to town on Apr. 7 and Preston gave them a game to remember. The Indians shut out the Eagles 9-0 which was the first time in since 2017 a team has held Marsh Valley scoreless and handed them their third loss since the beginning of the 2021 season.
Chayse Oxborrow limited the Eagles to five singles, fanned 12 and walked one as he pitched a complete game. Davon Inglet was the catcher who helped make it happen.
“That was pretty close to the best performance we’ve had since I’ve been coaching and, like I said, Chayse and Davon, they’re a great combination,” Coach Kenny Inglet told the Herald Journal. “I think they’re one of the best combination pitcher and catchers in the state. I love watching them work together and it was fun to see the team have their backs today. ... (Our team has) been looking good since we came off (Spring Break) and it was fun to watch them today. I’m very proud of them and super impressed.”
Preston scored once in the first inning, plated three in the third and sealed the game with five in the fifth.