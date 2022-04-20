The Indians opened conference play with a pair of wins against Century despite cold weather. They also beat Shelley but lost to Marsh Valley last week.
They travel to Bear Lake today, Wednesday, April 20, for a 4 p.m. game and then rest up in preparation for a doubleheader against Pocatello next week.
Preston couldn’t get their bats going against Marsh Valley on April 16. The home team avenged their earlier loss and held the Indians scoreless until the fifth inning where Preston plated three runs. It was not enough to overcome the 16-point lead built by the Eagles, ending the game in five innings.
A bright spot for the Indians was a home run by Emery Thorson.
Shelley came to town on April 15 and Preston got going early with five runs in the first inning and two in the second for a 7-0 lead.
Preston did not score again after the Russets switched things up on the mound but the damage was already done. The Indians limited Shelley to just one run in the fifth inning for a 7-1 victory.
Karson Chugg doubled twice, Damon Winn, Davon Inglet and Chayse Oxborrow also doubled. Oxborrow struck out eight in four scoreless innings and Trevor Gregory only allowed one run on four hits in his three frames in relief.
At home against Century on April 12 Preston scored in the bottom of the first inning but the Diamondbacks made it 2-1 in the top of the second. That proved to be the end of their success as Preston held them scoreless the rest of the game and went on to win 12-2 in six innings.
Ashton Madsen went the distance on the mound limited Century to three hits, struck out five and issued three free passes. He also did well on the other side of the plate with two runs, a triple and a single. Seth Burbank also tripled.
In the nightcap the Indians plated a whopping 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning. A three-run inside-the-park homer by Inglet was the highlight of the first inning.
By the bottom of the third inning they held a 22-0 lead and went on to win 22-4 in four and a half innings.
Inglet had four runs, four hits and six RBIs. Austin Gleed drove in five runs in and three hits, Karson Chugg three runs and four hits, four runs, plus a trio of hits — one a double — and RBIs from Ashton Madsen; three runs, two hits and four RBIs from Chayse Oxborrow, who doubled twice; a pair of runs and hits from Trevor Gregory; three runs and hits from Emery Thorson.
Seth Burbank went the distance on the mound, scattered seven hits and struck out four.