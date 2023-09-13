The Preston Cross Country team travelled to Idaho Falls on Sep. 8th for the annual Tiger/Grizz meet. The team will run on Wednesday, Sep.13th at the Cache Box meet at the American Heritage Center in Hyrum. The Preston Junior High team will run Thursday, Sep. 14th at the Pirate Challenge in Dayton.
The Preston girls ran in the elite race and finished third overall with 67 points. Timberline was second with 63 points and Rocky Mountain was first with 58 points. Nelah Roberts from Skyline was first overall individually with a time of 18:37.
Ashley Scott led the Lady Indians finishing in 12th place overall with a time of 20:35. Oakley Reid was 15th with a time of 20:45 followed by Maren Leffler 19th (20:56), Elly Jeppsen 20th (20:57), Angelie Scott 25th (21:16), Myah Atchley 28th (21:27), and Tenley Kirkbride 33rd (21:50).
“The girls ran good today,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “We are getting better each week. We are right there with the biggest schools in the state. We beat Thunder Ridge today and they beat us last week at Soda. Our pack time needs to get a little closer and we need everybody to move up a few spots but there were some big improvements this week.“
The boys team competed in the Varsity A division and finished second overall in the big school’s division with 104 points. Twin Falls was fifth with 176 points, Pocatello fourth with 167 points, Bear River third at 105 points and Rocky Mountain first with 93 points. Russell Frampton from Twin Falls was 1st overall with a time of 17:08.
Leading the Indians was Luke Visser who took third overall with a time of 17:14. Jake Cordner was 21st overall with a time of 18:17, Porter Campbell was 24th with a time of 18:23, Ty Robertson was 27th (18:27), Noah Conrad 29th (18:32), Druw Jones 38th (18:42), and Jonathan Cole was 41st (18:41).
“The Preston boys ran great today,” said Coach Jones. “We saw some big improvements this week and had some boys step up. Jake and Porter were fantastic today and runner 2-7 were thirty seconds apart. The boys just need to continue to get better each week and keep improving. It’s early in the season but both teams are doing well early in the season.”
The top JV runners this week for the girls was Corin Leffler who was 34th (22:46), and Khai Jeppsen was 42nd with a time of 20:06.
Preston’s Junior High Boys were third at the Tiger/Grizz meet with 115 points. Ryan Burnett was 15th overall with a time of 9:54. Brooks Campbell was 17th (10:00), Alex Scott was 24th (10:10), Burke Moore 39th (10:29), and Daylin Leffler 41st (10:32). Payce Jones was third overall in the girls race with a time of 10:48. Ella Romney was 11th with a time of 11:24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.