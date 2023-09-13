Support Local Journalism

The Preston Cross Country team travelled to Idaho Falls on Sep. 8th for the annual Tiger/Grizz meet. The team will run on Wednesday, Sep.13th at the Cache Box meet at the American Heritage Center in Hyrum. The Preston Junior High team will run Thursday, Sep. 14th at the Pirate Challenge in Dayton.

The Preston girls ran in the elite race and finished third overall with 67 points. Timberline was second with 63 points and Rocky Mountain was first with 58 points. Nelah Roberts from Skyline was first overall individually with a time of 18:37.


