The Preston boys finished second at the Bob Conley Invite in Pocatello Oct. 8, in the division A race 4A's and 5A's. They scored 72 points. There were 12 schools competing in the division; Rigby finished in first with 129 points, Madison 75, Pocatello 74, Preston 72, and Idaho Falls 61.
The Indians host their annual Preston Invite Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 4 p.m. at the Preston Golf and Country Club.
Sam Jeppsen led the team, finishing eighth overall with a time of 16:17. Edison Leffler was 10th (16:24), Garrett Hale 12th (16:33), Dawson Leffler 20th (16:49), Reynger Davidsavor 22nd (16:56), Luke Visser 40th (17:51), and Druw Jones 47th (18:08).
“It was the first time the boys have met Pocatello and Madison this season,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “I thought the boys were solid today. We are continuing to improve and want to be running our best here in a couple of weeks. The pack time for the boys was 39 seconds which is a season best. The boys have high goals and are really working hard trying to achieve them. Gage Cordner had another solid performance winning the JV race with a time of 18:00.”